Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the flagship manga series published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series on the planet at the moment. Currently, on Culling Game arc, it is at the highest point of the series so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around a young athletic boy by the name of Yuji Itadori. In an unfortunate event, he contacts an extremely powerful spirit of Sukuna and gets subjected to execution by the Sorcerer Society. However, if he is able to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers, he might be able to avoid this sentence. Let’s break down Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 and discuss the events that occurred in it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 Breakdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 Breakdown – Reggie’s Defeat

After a grueling and intense showdown between Reggie and Fushiguro, the latter emerges victoriously in the battle of endurance. Reggie is totally crushed with blood gushing out of his body and half of his top being decapacitated. Fushiguro reveals that he never planned on escaping from the gymnasium.

The sorcerer goes on to ask about his relationship with Tengen and discovers that what Tengen told them was just a façade. Reggie asks Kogane to transfer all of his points to Fushiguro and tells him that this is the last good deed he’s doing. Before going out, he tells Fushiguro that fate will toy with him and he will die like a clown.

Takaba’s Comedian

Hazenoki keeps on bombing Takaba but each time he comes out without any injuries. He’s perplexed and wonders what kind of technique Tabaka is using to nullify his attacks. Turns out, Tabaka’s skin is covered in sauce and it is allowing him to deflect the attacks. Furthermore, his injuries are healing as well.

Kogane informs Hazenoki about the defeat of Reggie and he stops the fight. We find that Takaba unknowingly uses his technique Comedian which allows him to transform his imaginary hilarious situations into reality. This technique is strong enough to compete with the likes of Gojo Saturou, however, he’s unaware of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 Breakdown

Okkotsu Yuta

Remi starts running away from the wolf who has supposedly protected her all her life. Just when he’s about to attack, Fushiguro pulls it back and falls down due to exhaustion. We then learn that situation at Sendai city has become more intense with four people in the deadlock.

Dhruv Lakdawala, Ichigoori Ryu, Uro Takako, and Kurourishi are the four highest point-getters in the city, however, their stalemate situation isn’t going to remain the same. A new name has entered the house with 35 points and it’s Okkotsu Yuta who’s arguably the second strongest sorcerer from the modern era after Gojo Saturou.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 – What to Expect

You can expect some more development on other characters as the story progresses to its next phase. Fushiguro is completely exhausted so he’s going to take some rest. On the other hand, Itadori has accomplished his purpose and he will probably reunite with his partner.

The situation at Sendai city will also come to its closure with the entrance from Okkotsu Yuta. The man who is second to Saturou in terms of sorcery will surely prove a challenge to all these ancient sorcerers. It will be interesting to see the development in the next chapter.

just show him a picture of his highschool boyfriend and you got him beat tho https://t.co/kZAjNu2XmD — laine @ resting 💤🐝 (@laineebee) January 28, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 – Where to Read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.

What do you think will happen in the next JJK chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.