As Weekly Shonen Jump’s one of the most popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen is a flagship store that is probably at its best arc. Fans and readers are all excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 spoilers and learn what will transpire in the upcoming chapter. Let’s discuss it.

Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on the protagonist Yuji Itadori who comes in contact with an extremely powerful spirit by the name of Sukuna. To get rid of Sukuna, he needs to collect all of his fingers and avoid his execution. Itadori gets joined by his friends Nobara, Fushiguro, and his mentor Gojo Saturou. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 recap, Fushiguro continues his fight with Reggie and finally employs his Domain Expansion Technique: Chimera Shadow Garden. They fight it out in the gymnasium of the school.

Hollow Wicker Basket

Fushiguro’s special domain expansion technique is Chimera Shadow Garden which he has been perfecting for some time. So far, we haven’t seen him use it to the fullest extent. However, this time around, he has nearly full control over it. He uses the technique to attack his opponent.

Meanwhile, Reggie brings out his secret technique by the name of Hollow Wicker Basket. Reggie is pretty confident about this ability since it allows him to reflect on the damage caused by another domain. However, to his surprise, the Chimera from Fushiguro’s domain gets the hold of him and he gets bamboozled.

Caught By Surprise

Upon noticing that the attacks of Fushiguro aren’t getting nullified, Reggie gets perplexed. However, what he doesn’t know is that Fushiguro is using an incomplete version of the domain expansion technique which is not letting Hollow Wicker Basket work efficiently.

By converting the entire gymnasium into his domain, it is merely acting as one of the extensions of his shadows. Fushiguro gets behind Reggie and starts beating him up. Reggie, still having not recovered from the shock, gets beaten mercilessly.

Room for Elephant

Reggie starts to realize that the sure hit won’t affect Fushiguro because he’s started creating the shadows before hitting him. However, he still has a clever idea on how to counter the effect. He brings out one of his recipes and adds the weight of three passenger cards to the domain.

He figures out that Fushiguro is using his domain to store everything he uses in the battle. Hence integrating the cars into the domain will put an immense weight on him. But what Reggie doesn’t know is that even if it’s incomplete, it’s still a domain. Fushiguro brings out his elephant and it falls over Reggie.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 Spoilers

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 spoilers, we haven’t received any news yet. However, you can expect the spoilers to release soon as raw scans arrive.

Battle of Endurance

Both Fushiguro and Reggie are under immense weight, which means that it is going to be a battle of endurance. Currently, Fushiguro is standing below the weight of three cars. On the other hand, an entire elephant has fallen over Reggie. Only time will tell who comes out as a winner in this battle.

Reggie hasn’t been that challenging from the start. He probably underestimated Fushiguro and took him for granted. Fushiguro on the other hand has been on point during the whole battle. With his domain expansion technique almost on the verge of completion, it should be an easy victory for him.

Today is the birthday of Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen! Let’s give her a like, comment, and RT to wish her a good one! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZBc7oLqazk — Anime News Network (@Anime) January 20, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 23rd

India – 9:30 PM, January 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, January 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 23rd

Who will win between Fushiguro and Reggie? Let us know in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.