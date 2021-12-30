Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series currently being published by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is one of the flagship series of the magazine that has found prominence recently after the release of its anime adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on the main character Yuji Itadori who is an athletic high school student. He comes in contact with a very powerful spirit of Sukuna which enters his body. To avoid his execution, Yuji has a task in hand of finding all of Sukuna Fingers. If he’s unable to do so, he will be subjected to death. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 recap, Fushiguro and Reggie continue their face-off from where they left off. Fushiguro still has an upper hand with the understanding of Reggie’s techniques at his disposal. However, Reggie isn’t a pushover either.

Reggie vs Fushiguro

Fushiguro brings out the elephant which surprises Reggie and he tries to back off. The elephant attacks Reggie using his trunk, however, he manages to escape. But this provides an opportunity for Fushiguro to launch an attack from the air which completely catches Reggie off guard.

Fushiguro uses Rabbit Shikigami over Reggie however, he manages to catch them with the use of his net. He then throws several knives at him which pierces through the rabbits. Even though Fushiguro manages to deflect most of the knives thrown at him, his rabbits become the prey to the weapon.

Reggie’s Technique

Reggie comments on the water attack that Fushiguro did earlier and says that it didn’t destroy his recipe. Fushiguro admits that he was off the mark. Reggie then begins to explain how his cursed technique of contraction works. He uses the soaked water recipe on him which gives him a state of rest.

This is disadvantageous to Fushiguro since he’s battered and beaten. On the other hand, Reggie is fresh. He also used max elephant before which means he’s low on Shikigami. Fushiguro calls the bird and decides to run away. Reggie takes his scooter and starts chasing after Fushiguro.

Chimera Shadow Garden

Fushiguro lands on the gymnasium while Reggie follows him. He takes a look at the surroundings as Reggie makes an entrance. Reggie uses a couple of trucks to distract him and starts levitating some objects in the vicinity and using them as a weapon against Fushiguro.

Fushiguro talks about the complexity of superimposing artificial space into real space. Reggie starts to realize what Fushiguro is capable of as he brings out his Domain Expansion Technique: Chimera Shadow Garden. He turns the entire gymnasium into his domain space.

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 spoilers on Reddit, it may take some time to arrive. Because of the new year, WSJ is on the break. Because of that, there is some delay in the release of the spoilers.

Fushiguro’s Overwhelming Strength

Now that Fushiguro has brought out his domain expansion technique, it’s a game over for Reggie. Unfortunately for Reggie, he didn’t realize the caliber of Fushiguro as a sorcerer. He will have a tough time ahead facing Fushiguro in the next few minutes.

Fushiguro has had concerns related to his domain expansion technique and he hasn’t fully mastered it. However, his current potential is more than enough to deal with the likes of Reggie. With this technique, Fushiguro will have no problem defeating the enemy standing in front of him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 9 th

India – 9:30 PM, January 9 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 9 th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 9 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 9th

