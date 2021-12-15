One of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing thriller-action manga series written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. It focuses on the protagonist Yuji Itadori who gets thrown into the world of sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori comes in contact with an extremely powerful cursed spirit of Sukuna. To get rid of it, Yuji must collect all of Sukuna’s finders and stop his execution. He embarks on this mission and gets accompanied by Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara.

Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 168 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 recap, Fushiguro asks Reggie to hand over his points to him after adding the rule. However, Reggie refuses the offer and prepares to fight him.

Fushiguro vs Reggie

Both of them begin the fight with each of them not gaining an upper hand. Hazenoki drops one of his eyes which turns into a bomb and explodes near Fushiguro, however, he manages to survive the explosion and comes out unscathed.

Remi also uses her hair as a sting to attack Fushiguro but he evades. He asks her if she wants to ally with Reggie who will kill him later on. Both Reggie and Hazenoki team up and gang up on Fushiguro.

JJK Chapter 169: Fushiguro vs Reggie

New Rule Appears

During the last explosion, Fushiguro was able to escape through the door along with Remi to avoid any damage. He tells Remi that Reggie doesn’t care about her life but even after that, she’s hellbent on attacking him.

She tells him that Reggie promised to protect her. Hari appears from the door who is also a partner of Reggie. The situation turns into 1vs 4 with Fushiguro having a disadvantage. Suddenly, a notification appears about a new rule being added by Itadori.

Takaba Fumihiko

Fushiguro proceeds to clash with Hari and attacks him. He pushes him out of the window and uses one of the shards to attack him. After defeating him, he takes his 5 points. Both Reggie and Hazenoki descend using their umbrella.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Spoilers Reddit

Fushiguro realizes that Remi isn’t participating in the fight, but it’s still 2v1. He can’t use his domain expansion technique since it’s still incomplete. Suddenly, Takaba Fumihiko appears to back up Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Spoilers Reddit

2 vs 2

Since Takaba has joined the side of Fushiguro, it should be some relief for him. Obviously, he’s capable of beating both Reggie and Hanekoi alone but he needs to preserve his strength for other fights.

It will be interesting to see how Takaba helps out Fushiguro in this. We haven’t seen much of him but hopefully, he will prove out to be a worthy ally to Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Preview:



The unexpected help, Takaba appears! Work together with him, Fushiguro!



Release Date: Monday, December 20.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Release Date and Time

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 19th

India – 9:30 PM, December 19th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 19th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 19th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 19th

