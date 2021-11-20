Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the flagship manga series of Weekly Shonen Jump. It features the story of a high school student Yuji Itadori whose life becomes hell when he gets into the secret society of sorcerers.

Currently, on the Culling Games arc, Yuji Itadori and Fushiguro are in the search of Higuruma. To save their mentor, both of them have entered Culling Games and risked their lives to find the solution. However, things aren’t looking good since many formidable enemies have gotten in their way. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166 recap, we go back to the days when Higuruma was a mere apprentice in the law school. His teacher approaches him and tells him about trying to become a judge instead of a lawyer.

Executioner’s Sword

With his verdict, Higuruma imposes the death penalty on Itadori. This is the highest form of punishment that a judge can provide to criminals followed by confiscation. Because of confiscation, Higuruma brings out the executioner’s sword which would result in the death of Itadori.

Higuruma has gone lone away from empathizing with someone since it means you admit their flaws. Regardless of the position of the person, your judgment can’t become cloudy. Even if a person is good at heart, they will have some flaws and this is the hideous nature of humans that Higuruma is tired of.

Ideologies

He says that he won’t fight anything more than that. There’s only darkness within the person’s heart. Even if you ignite a new light, it will be taken over by another void and it will once again engulf your heart into darkness. With that statement, Higuruma directs an attack at Itadori with his executioner’s sword.

Itadori protects himself using the tables in the classroom. Higuruma tries to attack him but he manages to evade them one by one. He deceives him using a head-on battle and sneakily kicks him down. With the chairs moving around uncontrollably, Itadori manages to grab an opportunity to strike him.

100 Points

Higuruma wonders why Itadori accepted the crime he didn’t commit. It was a different case with him as he was taken over by Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident. Itadori punches Higuruma to the guts and eventually defeats him. Higuruma then tells him that he knew he was not guilty.

Even after that, Itadori tells him that it was his fault since he was too weak. Higuruma admits defeat and asks him to sit on the chair and put on some clothes. He decides to give him a hundred points and asks him if he has killed anyone out of his own volition.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 Spoilers Reddit

You might have to wait a bit before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 spoilers on Reddit come out. There’s no break next week as far as we know, so you can expect some early leaks from the chapter.

Next Path

The situation with Higuruma is settled since he has decided to admit defeat and give his 100 points to Itadori. With this, one chapter of the Culling Games for Itadori and Fushiguro is closed. However, Fushiguro’s situation is still in a stalemate after he was deceived by Remi.

The last time we saw him, he was about to face off with Reggie. Now, we don’t know much about him but clearly, Fushiguro shouldn’t have any problems defeating him. Considering how easily Itadori defeated his opponents, Fushiguro wouldn’t have any problems. We will find out more about this match-up in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 Read Online

To read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 online, you’ll have to access Viz media or Mangaplus. These are official platforms to read the English-translated version of the chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 28th

India – 9:30 PM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 28th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 28th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 28th

Can Fushiguro defeat Reggie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.