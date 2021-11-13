Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It centers on the high school student Yuji Itadori who finds himself engulfed in the secret society of sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori needs to collect all of Sukuna Fingers in order to avoid his execution. He gets joined by his mates Fushiguro and Nobara who help him in achieving this task. Right now, the story is in the Culling Games arc. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166 spoilers Reddit, release date and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 165 recap, We learn that Higuruma during his college days was dubbed as a genius. He passed through many challenging exams and cleared them in the first attempt. However, to Higuruma, these were trivial things.

Higuruma’s Domain Expansion

Higuruma wanted to make the use of his cursed technique in the different matter. He thought it would be waste if he continued to use it like that. With no cursed energy for Itadori to use, Higuruma takes the advantage of it to attack him.

Each time he attacks, Itadori evades it and like that he’s unable to land a single hit. Higuruma uses his technique to both attack as well as control the cursed energy. He speculates that Itadori doesn’t have any cursed technique, that’s why he’s not able to use cursed energy.

Yuji’s Counter Attack

Higuruma realizes the kind of threat that Itadori poses. He can fight him equally even after imposing the rule of no cursed energy. He concludes that Itadori’s resiliance is natural and it allows him to fight him equally.

Higuruma wants to finish the fight as quickly as possible because as long as it drags on, it will put him in danger. He gets more agile to attack Yuji but Yuji counter attacks and sends him back using the bath tub as a source. He gets a proper foot holding for the first time in their match up.

Second Trial

Even after his attempts to defend himself, Itadori is pushed back by the overwhelming power of his opponent. If he doesn’t do anything, he will surely be defeated. Itadori tries to think of a solution and something pops up in his head.

In the court trial, the victim can ask for the second trial and he does exactly the same. Higuruma then drops the second accusation which involves the Shibuya Incident where Itadori comitted the mass murder. He accepts the accusation and gets guilty for punishment of death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166 spoilers on Reddit, we might have to wait for a few more days. As the raw scans for the chapter haven’t surfaced yet, it might take a while for the spoilers to come out. Let’s discuss predictions for next chapter.

Itadori vs Higuruma

With his second trial completed, Itadori will have better chance of faring against Higuruma. However, there’s still the problem with the cursed energy deprival. He was barely able to keep up with Higuruma and this time it could be even difficult.

But we must also keep in mind that as the battle drags, Itadori will be the one on clear advantage. Because of his durability, he can easily outclasss Higuruma, all he has to do is keep the opponent busy as long as possible and then take the chance.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. These are official platforms of WSJ for digital access of chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 21st

India – 9:30 PM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 21st

UK – 4:00 PM, November 21st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 21st

