Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the flagship manga series of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Its plot revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who finds himself engulfed in the shady world of sorcerers.

Itadori contracts a very powerful curse of Sukuna. And to get rid of it and avoid his execution, he must collect all of Sukuna’s fingers. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Itadori goes on an adventure to collect all these fingers so that he can live. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 163 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 162 recap, after defeating his wife, Itadori gets ready to fight with Haba. Haba is a sorcerer with a propeller on his head and he utilizes them during the fight. Both of them clash as the fight in Tokyo Area 1 commences.

Itadori vs Haba

Itadori comes close to his opponent to take him down. He grabs his legs and throws him across the building. Haba gets impressed by his strength. When he goes inside the building, Haba manages to steer away.

Itadori realizes that he will have to bring Haba into close space to negate the effect of the propeller. However, Haba is capable of adjusting the size of his propeller. It allows him to fight in any kind of space regardless of its size and capacity.

End of Haba

Haba approaches Itadori by destroying reinforced pipes along the way. Itadori recalls his fight earlier with Haba’s wife where he defeated her with a single hit. He devises the same strategy for Haba and prepares to land a hit on his hand.

He succeeds and his opponent starts bleeding. However, he still stands firm and says that Itadori may have destroyed his fist. However, Itadori then kicks him in the gut and makes him spill blood. This marks the defeat of Haba.

End of Haba

Deceptive Lie

Itadori tries to ask Haba about the location of Higuruma but he lies unconscious. Amai introduces himself and tells Itadori that he knows a man he is looking for. Over to Fushiguro, Remi tells him that she’s not a sorcerer from the past.

She also explains that players from the modern-day are also looking for a fight after getting inspired by old-timers. She tells that Higuruma is in Shinjuku. On the other hand, Amai tells Itadori that Higuruma’s current location is Ikebukuro.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 163 spoilers on Reddit, you’ll have to wait for few more days. The good news is that there’s no break next week. Hence you can expect the spoilers to arrive at the earliest.

Who is Lying?

Both Amai and Remi have told different locations to Itadori and Fushiguro for the whereabouts of Higuruma. From the looks of it, it seems like Remi is lying. Amai doesn’t seem like the person who will deceive anyone, however, we can’t trust anyone in the world of sorcerers.

It is also possible that both of them are lying and they have some evil intentions. Amai and Remi both haven’t shown any dangerous signs, but we may later find who’s lying and deceiving the duo. Hopefully, the next chapter will put more light on this.

Who is Lying?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 is available to read online on Viz media. You can subscribe to their services and start reading all chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 163 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 25 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 24 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 24 th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 24 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 24th

Who is lying between Amai and Remi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.