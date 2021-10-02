Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and Illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the flagship titles of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It revolves around a young and athletic high school student Yuji Itadori who finds himself in the world of sorcerers.

Itadori accidentally gets possessed by a very strong cursed spirit of Sukuna. To get rid of it, he needs to find and consume all of the Sukuna fingers. If he fails to do that within time, Itadori will face execution. Will Itadori be able to avoid death? Find out as we discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 162 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 recap, Amai is on the lookout for someone as Hanye asks him why he hasn’t given her any signal. Meanwhile, on the outside, the pair of Itadori and Fushiguro are ready to enter the barrier.

Fushiguro explains Itadori that there may be sorcerers present inside who are 100s of years of age. Their purpose is to die in the battle. Both Kashimo and Hugura could be ancient people, hence it won’t be an easy task to deal with them.

Itadori and Fushiguro reach near the barrier where they get greeted by Kogane. He tells them once they get inside the barrier, they will become part of the Culling Game. Kogane offers to explain the rules of the game but Fushiguro refuses. They both enter.

Unexpected Circumstances

As they enter the barrier, they get separated. One of the things that aren’t mentioned to outsiders is that you can get transported to any sector randomly when you enter. Itadori falls right where Amai is located. He signals Hanye to attack.

Hanye is a beginner hunter and she propels into Itadori to attack. She bumps it hard but Itadori survives. She finds him extremely tough and stronger than an average joe. Itadori counterattacks by throwing a rock imbued with cursed energy to her which knocks her out.

Hanabi, Hanye’s husband arrives to face Itadori. Amai takes a good look at him and he recognizes him. Back to Fushiguro, he defeats a girl called Remi. Fushiguro tries to use Nue to search for Yuji, but he is unable to locate him.

He asks Remi if she knows anyone by the name of Higuruma. Turns out, she knows about him but in return, Fushiguro has to become her Knight. With no other options left, Fushiguro agrees but still keeps her hostage. Unlike Itadori, he wouldn’t mind killing someone for 100 points.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 Spoilers Reddit

It’s still too early for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 162 spoilers on Reddit to release. Furthermore, there’s a break next week. Hence you can expect some delay in the spoilers. Here’s what we think will happen in the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Itadori knocked out Hanba’s woman and he will be facing him next. From the looks of it, these guys don’t like that strong. Since they’re beginner hunters, it will be pretty easy for Itadori to take down Hanba as well.

On the other side, Fushiguro has made his move and is ready to look for Huguruma. He has come across an interesting person in the name of Remi. Furthermore, he has made it clear that if push comes to show, he won’t mind finishing off someone for 100 points. The next chapter is going to be interesting.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 Read Online

You will be able to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 162 online on Viz media on its release date. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to it to view all the chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 162 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 18 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 17 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 17 th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 17 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 17th

Can Itadori find information about Huguruma? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.