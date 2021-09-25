Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series published and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It focuses on a young sorcerer Yuji Itadori who finds himself in the shady world of sorcery.

Itadori is an extremely athletic high school student. Because of one incident, his body gets possessed by a highly powerful spirit called Sukuna. To get rid of this spirit, Itadori has to collect all of Sukuna fingers and eat them, or else he will die. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 160 recap, Kenjaku appears in the dream of Sasaki. Sasaki asks him about his identity. He informs him that he is the sorcerer who has created a barrier here and this place is chosen as a place of deathmatch.

Mysterious Person

Sasaki asks if Kenjaku can choose another place to do this. However, he has no other choice. He says that this entire 5 to 6km radius will become a battlefield. Kenjaku can give one choice to Sasaki to get out of the barrier and watch things from distance.

He chooses to get out and Kenjaku takes his hand to get him out. He also explains that this area is called the cursed realm and it’s a rift between dream and reality. Kenjaku brings him out, and before he leaves, he thanks him for taking care of his son.

Hunt for Angel

Soon Sasaki finds himself outside with a cluster of people. They’ve all come out of the barrier and they were contacted by Kenjaku. He meets Iguchi, his fellow club member. Iguchi asks him what he thinks of this whole situation as an occult club member.

Sasaki asks Iguchi if Kenjaku thanked him for looking after his son. However, turns out, he’s the only one that received this message. Sasaki assumes his son is actually Itadori. Meanwhile, Itadori and others are looking for Angel but she’s hiding her real identity.

Culling Games

Hakari asks Fushiguro if he knows Angel. He says that he can recognize her once he sees her. Hakari decides to team up with Panda and go to Tokyo 2. On the other hand, Itadori and Fushiguro will go to Tokyo 1 and Kirari will be on the stand-by.

Itadori has some words about their positions but Fushiguro asks him to change it. There are now only 7 days left before the start of the Culling Games. Kogame instructs that once you get inside the barrier, you’ll become part of the game. Itadori, Fushiguro, Hikari, and Panda are ready to enter the game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 Spoilers Reddit

There hasn’t been any news regarding Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 spoilers on Reddit so far. However, you can expect the raw scans to drop in a few days. For the time being, let’s discuss what may happen in the next chapter.

The Beginning of Culling Game

The four people are set to enter the barrier and participate in Culling Game. Their preparations are over and they’re ready to battle. We’ve also seen the introduction of some of the characters who will be taking part in the game.

The goal of Itadori and Fushiguro is to ensure the safety of Gojo Satorou. They’re joined by Panda and Hikari who will be assisting them in their venture. What happens from now on is unpredictable. We may find some more secrets in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. You can access the chapter by subscribing to these services.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 161 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 4 th

India – 9:30 PM, October 3 rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 3 rd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 3 rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 3rd

What will happen in Culling Game? Share what you think with us down below. For more Jujutsu Kaisen updates, make sure to follow us on social media.