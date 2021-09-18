Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is being published and serialized in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Jujutsu Kaisen’s story revolves around the protagonist Yuji Itadori who finds himself in the world of sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori is an extremely athletic young boy. One day, he gets in contact with an extremely powerful curse named Sukuna and the curse occupies his body. To get this curse out of him, Yuji has to collect and eat all of Sukuna fingers, or else he will face execution. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 160 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159 recap, Higuruma interrogates Oe. According to Oe, he was just chasing his cat. The police officer suddenly called out to him and apprehended him. It was a case of murder of the neighborhood family.

Innocent or Guilty?

Oe fled to his home and skipped a police investigation. They found the knife in Oe’s home and arrested him on the spot. However, Oe says he only picked it up to deliver it to the police. Higuruma informs Takagi of this but she still suspects him.

Contrary to her, Higuruma believes that he is innocent. He is only working for a non-profit organization and even has to pay rent of 50K. Higuruma tasks Takagi with the investigation. She meets his former employer to ask about him.

Innocent or Guilty?

The Trial

His former employer tells Takagi that Higuruma’s situation has only gotten worse. He had the ambition to save the weak and innocent. However, the workings of the court are much different than what they anticipate. Higurumi would often blame himself for being incompetent.

He and Takagi start collecting evidence to support Oe’s case. The day of the trial arrives and Oe’s is declared not guilty. However, the opposition file for the second trial was anticipated by Higuruma. On the second trial, Oe is found guilty.

Culling Game Player

The attorney’s side didn’t add any proof in the trial. Instead, they said there was no reason to investigate the missing person. It was all it took to overturn the case. Oe looked in the eyes of Higuruma with the look of disappointment.

The verdict is out and people start leaving the court. Judge says if anyone has any objectives to a decision, they can file a decree within 15 days. Higuruma stomps the hammer and asks everyone to come as the trial is not over. He is a Culling Game player.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 160 spoilers Reddit, there’s no information available yet. You can expect raw scans to drop few days before official release. In the spoilers, we will possibly learn more about Higuruma and his abilities.

Higuruma’s Stand

Higuruma looks like a pretty nice person. Even though he has been unable to help many innocent people. He still holds some sense of justice. He also seems to possess a cursed technique that we briefly saw in the latest chapter.

From the outlook, it looks like Higuruma isn’t much interested in Culling Games. So Fushiguro and Itadori probably won’t have any problems in obtaining his points. Only time will tell how they will confront this user.

Higuruma’s Stand

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 is available to read online on Viz media. You need to subscribe to their services to read the chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 160 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 27th

India – 9:30 PM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 26th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 26th

Will Fushiguro and Itadori succeed in obtaining points? Let us know your thoughts on this.