Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Jujutsu Kaisen’s story puts the protagonist Yuji Itadori in the world of sorcerers.

Yuji is a young athletic boy who finds himself engulfed in the world of sorcerers. After a highly powerful cursed spirit Sukuna possesses him, he gets set for execution. His only chance is to collect all of Sukuna Fingers and eat them to avoid execution. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 158 recap, Fushiguro informs Hakari about Gojo being sealed. Panda also reveals that Principal Yaga has died. He says that Yaga didn’t die at the Shibuya incident but was caught in an issue with higher-ups.

Panda asks Itadori not to worry about his death. Hakari agrees to help the boys. However, he says that they’ll have to return the favor after the Culling Games end. Fushiguro reveals that he is the head of the Zenin Clan, completely unaware of the fact that it will get destroyed.

Kogane arrives and informs the group about the addition of a new rule. On the other hand, Hajime kills another person and her points tally reach 200. She’s looking for Sukuna. Kogane suggests Hajime add a new rule

It was Hajime who asked Kogane to add this Rule 9. Kogane tells the group that he is a point of contact between players. Fushiguro is perplexed since he thought Itadori wasn’t a player. However, since he ate Sukuna’s Finger, he might be already one.

Fushiguro asks Kogane to display the list of all players. He points out the name of Kashimo Hajime in the list. This person had 200 points before, and he isn’t changing rules to be nice. He believes that this rule can help them gather points without killing anyone.

Fushiguro asks Kogane to pull up a list of people with less than 100 points. Two names come out including Hajime and Hiromi. Their strategy is to beat up those and have them add a new rule. This will allow Tsumiki to exit the game.

Their first objective is to add a rule that allows the transfer of points. By doing so, they can avoid death caused due to rule number 8. Fushiguro also wants to add another rule which will permit players to exit the game using points. They will now start hunting for people with less than 100 points.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159 spoilers Reddit, there hasn’t been any leak yet. Hopefully, we will know about the spoilers in a few days. Let’s discuss what may happen in the upcoming release.

Hunt for Hajime and Hiromi

We know that Hajime has lived for more than 400 years since she’s hunting for Sukuna. Of course, our group doesn’t know about it but they’ll surely learn soon. Also, Hajime seems to be extremely powerful, so it will be interesting to see how Itadori and co deal with her.

On the other hand, we have Hiromi that we don’t have a clue about. He may not be that important of a character from the looks of it. However, you never know as might hold key to something. The next chapter will hopefully reveal more information about him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159 online via Viz media. It is available with English-translated versions of the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 159 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 159 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 27th

India – 9:30 PM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 26th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 26th

Will Fushiguro and others succeed in their plan?