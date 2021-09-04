Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series and one of the top titles of Weekly Shonen Jump. It’s set in a world where people emit cursed energy that arrives from negative emotions. Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the story finds himself engulfed in the world of sorcerers.

Itadori isn’t associated with sorcerers’ society, however, when he swallows Sukuna’s finger, he gets subjected to execution. Thankfully, Gojo convinces the high ups to delay his execution until he eats all of his fingers and destroys the curse to its core. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 158 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 157 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 157 recap, Fushiguro takes Kirari down and asks him to listen to his words. Kirari asks if he had planned out everything. Fushiguro replies that he simply enhanced his cursed energy which reversed the outcome.

The next moment, Fushiguro bows his head to Kirari and asks him to help them as soon as possible. The door from the room opens and Itadori comes out of it at rapid speed. Turns out, it was Hakari who kicked him out.

Itadori asks Fushiguro and Panda to stay out of it as this is his battle. Hakari proceeds to punch him in the face and Itadori takes it without a guard. He manages to not fall and gets back up again on his leg.

Itadori has no intention of dodging any attack from Hakari. Furthermore, he doesn’t even want to fight back. Hakari says that he will listen to Itadori as long as he remains standing. Hakari asks him why he came to him to which Itadori replies that his senior asked him.

Hakari wanted an equal fever from Itadori because asking for help from sorcerers means risking their lives. However, since he came because his senior asked him, Hakari gets mad. Itadori says that he doesn’t have a fever because he’s a Cog.

Hakari lands another devastating punch. He thinks that Itadori is out cold, however, he gets back up again to face another blow. He once again proclaims about his role as a Cog to exorcise the curses. So even if he needs Hakari’s help in it, he’d do it.

Kirari asks Hakari if he’s getting too much heated. Hakari agrees to make a deal and stops the beating. Fushiguro thanks Kirari for convincing his colleague. Turns out, Itadori’s fever moved Hakari hence, he agreed to help them out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 158 spoilers Reddit, there hasn’t been any leak yet. We expect that there will be no break next week so you can expect some early spoilers. But now that Hakari has agreed to help Itadori, we will likely see his proposal.

Itadori’s conviction moved Hakari and convinced him in their aid. Even though he did take some heavy beating, he was able to accomplish his task. Hakari seems familiar to Itadori in many ways. He too likes to help people around him as described by Kirari.

Now that the things are clear, they’ll likely make a deal. However, we still don’t know what Hakari will request out of this. He has certainly made clear that he won’t be entertaining them without anything in return. We will find out in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 158 online on Viz Media and Mangaplus. All of its chapters are available for access with a paid subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 158 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 13th

India – 9:30 PM, September 12th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 12th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 12th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 12th

What will be Fushiguro's next move?