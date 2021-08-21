Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Its story is set in a world with extraordinary people called sorcerers where the protagonist Yuji Itadori tries to survive.

Itadori gets cursed with the high power spirit of Sukuna. To relive him, he needs to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers. Sooner, he finds himself in the new world of sorcerers and gets pushed into various unusual situations. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 156 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 155 recap, Hakari proposes the deal to Itadori of getting one million per month by only working one hour. However, he will only tell him the work if he’s willing to purchase that information for 200,000 yen.

Passion

Itadori doesn’t believe his words and Hakari says he expected that kind of response. Even though Itadori recognized it as a scam, many people would fall for it because of their passion. Hakari describes that both scammer and person getting scammed think about changing their lives.

He adores that kind of passion and this is why he loves gambling. Every person on Earth likes to gamble, but they only fear loss and ruin. Hakari reveals that with this gambling business, he wants to control the passion of the entire country.

Joining Forces

Since the existence of the cursed spirit is out in the public, it is the perfect opportunity for Hakari to expand his business. He asks Itadori to join forces with him to pursue this passion. Just when Itadori is about to answer, Hakari ‘s phone receives a missed call.

He asks Itadori for a drink and tells him how Gojo can’t handle liquor. Itadori pretends to not recognize Gojo and Hakari starts doubting him since pretty much everyone knows who Gojo is. Hakari asks him whether he’s from Jujutsu high and Itadori accidentally spills the beans.

Cover Is Blown

The missed call was an emergency signal. Hakari fights Itadori and their heads clash. Itadori asks him to atleast listen to him. Meanwhile, on the outside, Fushiguro tries to convince Kirari that they aren’t from Jujutsu High and they need help from Hakari.

Megumi and Panda explain the situation to him but Kirari tells that they have Gojo to take care of things. Fushiguro reveals that Gojo has been sealed that’s why they need help from Hakari. Fushiguro realizes that if he could convince Kirari, they would be able to persuade Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 Spoilers Reddit

We don’t have any news related to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 156 spoilers on Reddit at the moment. However, in a few days, we may find the leaks from the upcoming chapter. Meanwhile, let’s discuss the biggest talking point from the upcoming chapter.

Can Fushiguro Convince Kirari?

It all boils down to Fushiguro, now that Itadori has failed to pursue Hakari (or maybe not). Kirari doesn’t trust him and he has pretty good reason to not as well. Fushiguro has to do something to turn the tide and bring Hakari on their side. We will probably see him try his best to achieve this.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 is available to read online on Viz media. You need to subscribe to their service to get access to all the chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 156 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 30 th

India – 9:30 PM, August 29 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 29 th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 29 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 29th

