Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. The story of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuji Itadori who gets engulfed in the world of sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori is a very athletic individual. One day, he gets a pretty strong curse of Sukuna which eventually throws him into the world of Sorcerers. Ready to be executed, Itadori has to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers to save his life. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 155 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 154 recap, Panda sneaks out to meet Fushiguro. He asks Panda why he’s been unable to meet Hakari. Panda says that he knows the location of Hakari, however, he’s not able to reach it.

Hakari’s Defense

Whenever Panda approaches the door to the room, the door gets much farther. Regardless of the runs or walks, the same phenomenon occurs. He explains that it’s probably due to Kirara’s technique who always remains close to Hakari.

The only way to pursue Hakari now is through Itadori and Fushiguro believes that he can accomplish it. They make a plan in which Panda will knock out all the guards outside the room while Itadori talks to Hakari. Since he knows the location of the camera, he will be able to avoid them.

Plan in Motion

Yuji Itadori and Kirari have a little conversation. Meanwhile, the duo of Fushiguro and Panda set the plan into motion. Using his stealth, Fushiguro captures two of the guard. On the other hand, Panda uses brute strength to take care of guards in his vicinity.

Things were going smooth but they stumble upon Kirari. He realizes that since Itadori is connected with Fushiguro, he may also be part of Jujutsu high. He tries to get away to reach Hakari, but Fushiguro intercepts.

Fushiguro’s Divine Dog is also unable to get closer to Kirara. However, two of them gang over him, leaving him no choice to leave. Meanwhile, inside the room, Hakari is making a deal with Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 155 spoilers on Reddit, there isn’t any news as of yet. Unfortunately, Jump is on the break next week so spoilers will come out a bit late. For the time being, let’s talk about few important points regarding the upcoming release.

What is Hakari’s Intention?

From the bit of their conversation, it looks like Hakari is trying to pursue Itadori to join his gambling club. He has his eyes set on him and he’s ready to script matches involving Yuji Itadori. However, it’s still unclear what he’s trying to achieve.

Hakari is a cunning man and he surely must have some intention for doing this much for Itadori. After all, he’s offering 1 million per hour while working here. It will be interesting how Itadori will approach this situation and pursue Hakari.

Will Kirari Interfere?

Once Kirari reaches Hakari, it will be over for the duo’s plan. Right now, Fushiguro is making sure he doesn’t get close but Hikari’s cursed technique is a bit complex. While he can’t get closer to her, he can certainly use Divine Dog to keep him in distance.

Itadori looks too good of a deal for Hakari to let go. So even if he discovers that he belongs to Jujutsu High, he may still consider employing Itadori. Hopefully, we will learn about the true intention of Hikari in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 is available to read online on Viz and Mangaplus. There are some unofficial scanlations available as well but we don’t recommend them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 55 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 23 rd

India – 9:30 PM, August 22 nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 22 nd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 22 nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 22nd

What is Hakari's true intention? Let us know what you think down below.