Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Akutami Gege. It is one of the most popular titles of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and recently returned from one month’s break. The focus of the story is Yuji Itadori, a young boy who finds himself in the world of sorcerers.

Yuji Itadori’s body gets infiltrated by a strong curse of Ryomen Sukuna. He has to get rid of him by killing him and that’s his goal. As he advances to achieve his goal, he gets more engulfed in the society of sorcerers. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 154 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 153 recap, the focus shifts to Culling Games and Itadori and Fushiguro. They learn that Hakari is acting as a bookmaker for gambling matches. They depart to Tochigi Prefecture in the pursuit of Hakari.

Infiltrating The Base

Both Itadori and Fushiguro change their clothes to show that they’re not associated with Jujutsu School. If he suspected that they were related to school, he may run away. Both of them reach the base where they get stopped by the security.

The security asks them to get out. He asks them who told them about the gambling matches. Fushiguro suggests that he will fight in the place of a fighter who went missing a month ago. The other guy asks security to back off since their boss permitted them to participate.

Fushiguro’s Plan

Their condition is that Itadori should participate in the fight. Yuji worries that they’re pushing the bluff too far, however, Fushiguro isn’t concerned. They also notice that Hakari might be there since he was observing them through cameras.

According to the plan, Itadori will participate in the fight while Fushiguro investigates from inside. They’re suspicious of him and if they get caught, they’ll have to outmuscle the enemies. It’s not a good time to attack but they don’t want to delay it until Culling Games.

Itadori vs Panda

Yuji gets information about the types of matches here. Hakari writes the script for scripted matches. Itadori gets a match against Panda and spectators watch from the top. Everyone puts their bets and the match between the two begins.

In mid-fight, he asks Panda whether he’s seen Hakari. He also realizes that Itadori is a Jujutsu school student. He punches the Panda and he fakes losing. Itadori wins the contest. Hakari contacts his personnel and asks them to bring Itadori to the roof. He’s going to script numerous matches with Itadori in the center.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 154 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have much information available yet. More than likely, the spoilers will come out few days before the official release. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the plot points from the upcoming chapter.

Will Fushiguro Accomplish His Goal?

The duo’s cover is still intact and Hakari hasn’t suspected them yet. Since Fushiguro has got in, he will go through scrutinyy. They will more than likely secure their goal and get on the good side of Hakari. It will be interesting to see how two of them deal with the Culling Games in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 Read Online

Read online Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 154 on Viz media and Mangaplus for digital release. There are some unofficial scanlations available too but we don’t recommend you read them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 9 th

India – 9:30 PM, August 8 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 8 th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 8 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 8th

Will Fushiguro accomplish his goal? Let us know your thoughts down below.