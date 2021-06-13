Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 Spoilers, Read Online, Release Date & Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest shonen manga right now in publication. With more than 150 chapters in serialization, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best-selling manga series for this year.

Its plot revolves around Yuji Itadori who somehow engulfs himself into the cruel world of sorcerers. He manages to make some friends along the way however similarly becomes the target for horrendous enemies. In his goal to collect all Sukuna’s fingers, Yuji faces adversities and hardships.

The next chapter is just around the corner so let’s take a look at Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 Spoilers Reddit

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 152 recap, Maki proceeds to clear out the remains of the Zenin Clan. First, she comes to her mother. Maki asks her why did she ask her to come back. We see a shot of blood and it seems like she ended her mother’s life.

End of Zenin Clan?

Naoya is somehow still alive. He believes Maki deliberately didn’t finish him off. He gets in the house and collapses. Maki’s mother arrives with a knife in her hand and blood leaking from her neck. She goes on to stab Naoya in the back.

Naoya couldn’t move his body because he is unable to control his cursed energy. Maki’s mother has a flashback where she feels grateful she gave birth to her and Mai.

Aftermath

Maki takes Mai on her back and descends downstairs. She leaves Mai and asks the housekeeper to take care of her. It’s not clear what Maki’s next move is going to be. 6 Hei and 21 Kukuru squad members died on that day. There was no cursed energy residual found within their bodies in the report.

Both Gojo and Kamo clan have proposed the expelling of the Zenin Clan from three big families. The decision is still pending and we will likely find it in the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen 153 Spoilers Reddit

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 153 spoilers, there isn’t any news out yet. It will likely take a month because of the health concerns of Gege Akutami. So for the time being, let’s plot some predictions and take a look at some of the most asked questions for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153.

State of Zenin Clan

Zenin Clan has been wiped out. Apart from its leader Megumi Fushiguro, all prominent members of the clan are presumably dead. The other two clans have already requested the exclusion of the Zenin Clan from the big three families. Looks like there’s no saving it.

While its leader is still alive, Fushiguro wasn’t interested in acquiring the assets of the clan. He only became head because of Maki’s request. Even if he does want to revive the clan, it will be a pretty difficult task. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 153 spoilers will shed some more light on this.

Jujutsu Kaisen On the Break!

Jujutsu Kaisen will be going on a minimum of a 1-month break from the publication. Gege Akutami is facing some health issues and editors have asked him to take a rest. According to notes, it isn’t anything serious. They just don’t want him to overwork hence he will be taking a break for a while.

Read Online Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153

Read online Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 153 on Viz Media and Mangaplus. You need to subscribe to these services to read the manga.

Going by the notes, Jujutsu Kaisen will likely return after one month. On that notion, here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 12th

India – 9:30 PM, July 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 11th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 11th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 11th

Will Zenin Clan get cut down from the big three families?