Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Maki left the entire Zenin Clan completely in shambles after her heart got “taken away”. From Hei members to the Kukuru unit, everyone suffered from her wrath. Needless to say, she has become a monster. With the voice reverberating in her head telling her to destroy everything, Maki won’t stop until she achieves her goal. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 will see her again in this role as she embarks to demolish everything in her path.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best modern shonen manga created by Gege Akutami. It centers on Yuji Itadori, a young athletic individual who somehow finds himself engulfed in the world of sorcerers. Here find below the release date, time, and spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 151.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 Release Date

The official Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 release date is scheduled for 6th June 2021. The chapter will get its publication in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Jump Comics. Here are the release timings for the same.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 7th

India – 9:30 PM, June 6th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 6th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 6th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 6th

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151?

The chapter is available for digital reading on Viz Media by Shonen Jump. Furthermore, you can access the Mangaplus platform to read the upcoming chapter.

What are Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 Spoilers?

As of yet, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 151 spoilers haven’t come out. They will most likely release 2-3 days before the chapter’s official release. For the time being let’s look at some of the biggest talking points of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 151.

What is Maki’s Goal?

Before dying, Mai told Maki to destroy everything. It seems like she has taken this statement to the heart. After Killing Ogi she went on a killing spree, wiping out both Hei and Kukuru units. At the moment it looks like she is interested in demolishing the entire Zenin clan. But it’s not confirmed whether her thirst will end here. Maki can even go out further and target other figures of the Jujutsu world.

Will Naoya Contain Maki?

Naoya showed up in the last panel citing how cruel Maki has become. Most likely they will engage in a fight. The chances of Naoya coming out victorious are looking brim since Maki has completely overpowered everyone so far. It will be interesting to see how their fight will pan out. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 will likely answer our most lingering questions.

Quick Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150

After killing Ogi, Maki went on a rampage inside the Zenin Clan’s camp. Let’s take a quick recap and see what transpired in the previous release of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kukuru Unit

After hearing the news of Ogi’s breakout, the top officers of the clan go on alert. The leader of the Kukuru unit orders his men to capture Maki but not kill her. They all surround her in great numbers, however, none of them can land a single hit. Maki goes on the dismantle every part of their bodies as the trail of blood envelops the entire room.

Arrival of Hei

After the Kukuru units defeat at the hands of Maki, the Hei unit arrives. This unit consists of Jujutsu sorcerers who are the strongest in the clan. Even after all their attempts, they are unable to hurt Maki and die in the process.

Seeing the pool of blood, Jinichi finally decides to take the matter into his hand. He approaches Maki but only gets his head chopped off. It’s a complete defeat for both Hei and Kukuri unit

Who will be able to contain this enraged Maki? Will she wipe out the Zenin Clan completely? Share your thoughts with us down below.