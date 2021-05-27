Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Can Ogi get the award for worst father ever? After leaving the twin pair bloodied in a room full of cursed spirits, Ogi doesn’t show any concern for his children. On the contrary, he believes they held him down from becoming the head of the clan.

The world of sorcerers is truly cruel and we see the live embodiment of it in the Zenin Clan’s den. In any case, Maki is back up again and this time, it seems like she’s ready to fight his father. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 will likely introduce action-packed scenarios with some engaging plotlines.

Created by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series published in Shonen Jump right now. Recently, its first anime season concluded and its reputation throughout the globe has become ecstatic. Find below the release date, time, and spoilers for the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 Release Date

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 release date is decided for May 30th, 2021. It will get its publication in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. For release timings, you can note them down below for different countries.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 31st

India – 9:30 PM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 30th

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150?

The chapter will be available for digital reading on Jump Comic’s own official Viz media application. In addition to that, fans can access Mangaplus for the same.

What are Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150?

Unfortunately, as of yet, there’s no news about any Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 raw scans or leaks. But general speculation suggests that we may get them around a couple of days before the official release date. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the biggest talking points of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 150.

Did Maki Kill Ogi?

From the last panel of the previous chapter, it looked like Maki slashed Ogi’s head in half. After departure from her twin, she got up to give it back to her father and proceeded to slash him. But there’s one thing about Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s chaotic and unpredictable.

So Ogi may not be necessarily dead. Knowing him, he won’t go out with a single slash of blade. Hopefully, the next chapter will provide us with the conclusion of the conflict between the pair of father and daughter.

Did Maki Kill Ogi?

Yuji and Megumi’s Expedition

It seems like right now the manga is focusing on a scenario between Maki and Ogi. So it’s difficult to predict when they’ll shift focus to Yuji Itadori and Megumi. Remember that Culling Games are still intact and both Yuji and Megumi are chasing an individual to complete their task for the round.

We expect chapter 150 from Jujutsu Kaisen will provide us with some sort of information on the current status of these individuals.

Quick Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150

Maki met Mai is rather unprecedented circumstances. Seeing her lay down, cut by her father ignited a rage in her mind. However, she was aptly subdued with the efficient strike. Let’s find out in brief what took place in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Maki and Mai

Ogi drags his daughters and takes them down to a room filled with cursed spirits. He shows the disdain he holds for them and goes on to tell how they held him down. Maki approaches a heavily injured Mai to check her heartbeat. She still breathes and uses her cursed technique for the last time.

We switch back to a beach where Mai tells her sister that she’ll never be able to become stronger. Since they’re twins, they are one and Mai doesn’t have any intention of chasing strength.

Maki and Mai

Maki’s Rage

Before dying, Mai asks her sister to destroy everything. Ogi senses that all cursed spirits have vanished. To check the situation he immediately storms off to the room only to get slashed by Maki.

Is Ogi dead or just a ploy to distract his daughter? How are other members doing in Culling Games? Share what you think down in the comments. For further Jujutsu Kaisen updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.