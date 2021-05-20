Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

A conflicted Maki doesn’t agree to become head of Zenin Clan even after Megumi’s convincing. She still believes she’s not good enough to acquire the throne yet. Even her mother has doubts about her, and she wishes her daughter to make her proud.

Upon entering the warehouse, the bloody sight of Mai with her father buzzes her. They engage in a battle, and at the end, her father stands top with expressing disdain for his children. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 will possibly show us the current state of Maki.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a widely popular manga series created by Gege Akutami and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. The story takes place where there are people called Jujutsu Sorcerers who are capable of performing extraordinary things. Our protagonist in the story is Yuji Itadori, who at first is an average person. However, when he comes in contact with a specific individual, his life turns upside down.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 Release Date

The next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 is set to release on May 23rd, 2021. It will get its release on Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Jump comics. Here are the timings for different countries.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 24th

India – 9:30 PM, May 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, May 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 23rd

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149?

The next chapter will get its official digital release on the Viz app from Shonen Jump. Apart from that, fans can also access Mangaplus for reading the upcoming chapter.

What are Spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149?

We currently don’t have any raw scans available but expect them to release 2-3 days before official release. Meanwhile, let’s discuss some of the most significant talking points from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 149.

Maki’s Fate

In the warehouse, Maki got killed by her father. Note that she was one of the four members of Itadori’s team in culling games. Her death will be a massive setback to her teammates. This scenario will undoubtedly hinder their performance, and it could have a consequential effect later on. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 will possibly provide us more information on this subject.

Finding Kinji

Itadori and Megumi teamed to find Kinji Hikari as a part of the mission in culling games. After Maki’s death, we may move on to the group of Itadori and Megumi and see their exploits. The Culling Games is an event full of surprises. The interferences are inevitable. People looking to gather extra points will go to any degree. Itadori and Megumi could also face such adversity and come in contact with formidable force.

In any case, it looks like their search will stop in the next chapter, and we will finally see a showdown between the duo and Kinji.

Quick Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148?

Maki’s death shocked many fans in the last chapter, and everyone is wondering what’s going to happen next. Let’s take a quick recap of the previous chapter and deduce what events transpired.

Maki’s Belief

While communicating with Megumi, Maki expressed her unwillingness to become the leader of the Zenin clan. Even though Megumi studded her for convenient reasons, she didn’t flinch. In the end, it was Megumi who got the throne of the Zenin Clan.

Maki’s Death

Maki finally entered the warehouse and saw Mai lying on the floor covered in blood. Her father was looking at her standing and ready to attack. She fought her father and exchanged cursed techniques. However, in the end, she hit bottom and died in the process.

Now that Maki is dead, what is going to happen with team Itadori? What kind of adversity will their mission bring?