Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review, Sequel, Where to Watch Online

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie just had a theatrical release and it received a great reception from both critics and audience alike. Based on the spin-off series of Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 explores the life of Yuta Okkotsu who enrolls in the Jujutsu high school as per recommendation from his mentor Gojo Saturou.

The movie is produced by MAPPA studios, the same studio that is producing Jujutsu Kaisen anime along with other popular titles. It was released on December 24th with Direction from Sunghoo Park and cinematography from Teppei Ito. After its overwhelming reception in Japan, the movie is set to release in several other countries including China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie revolved around Yuta for the most part, it also provided fans a small peak at the past of everyone’s favorite sorcerer Gojo Saturou. Yuta isn’t a new character to the series as we’ve seen him in the manga where he confronted Yuji Itadori. However, learning his experience in the past was an interesting thing.

Yuta in many ways is similar to Yuji. He was also contacted by a powerful cursed spirit and it was Gojo who picked him up and guided him. Though, unlike Yuji, Yuta started out as an introverted and shy person. However, as time flew by, he gained more confidence and became an extrovert.

This time around, Yuta is contacted by the cursed spirit of her childhood love Rika. Rika has an obsession with Yuta and she tries to protect him from the bullies who beat him up. After coming in contact with Gojo, he gets a recommendation from him about enrolling in Jujutsu high and his new life begins.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review

The main antagonist in the story of Geto. Yes, we’ve seen him in the main series but this is a movie where he shines. The fight between the protagonist and antagonist is brilliant with the supreme animation and flashy choreography. MAPPA has done a fabulous job on this venture and carved another masterpiece in the name of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Sequel

With the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, fans of the series are already demanding a sequel. After all, who wouldn’t want to see some more backstory of the rich characters of Jujutsu Kaisen world? However, the sequel might not be possible at this time.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is actually based on the prequel series of Jujutsu Kaisen. Hence, it won’t be possible to produce another movie since there’s no other prequel. If Gege Akutami decides to create another spin-off series, we may see the sequel of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. However, that possibility is very slim.

ALL THE THEATERS ONLY FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m2MbNJoQex — Y u m i ( ֊' '֊) (@gntktchlv) December 23, 2021

There’s another chance that we may get a sequel, however, it will be non-canon. Through some input from the creator of the series, it is possible to produce another movie. But it won’t have any connection with the main plot of the series. It will be solely unrelated to the main material.

The other possibility of a movie revolves around adapting an arc from the manga. Demon Slayer recently did it with Mugen Train arc and it received huge success. So Jujutsu Kaisen could try potentially doing something like that since it has historically fetched success.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is only available to watch in the theatres. It will take some months for it to get a Blu-Ray release. However, there’s a chance that Netflix could bring it on its online platform. They’ve done it in the past so it won’t be a surprising move.

What are your thoughts on Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Let us know down below. For more updates on other series, make sure to follow us on social media.