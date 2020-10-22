Judge throws out extortion fees against megachurch boss

LOS ANGELES – Citing insufficient evidence, a judge Wednesday withdrew extortion charges against the president of a Mexican megachurch however abandoned instead offenses of child rape and human trafficking.

The California attorney general’s office didn’t demonstrate that Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, extorted sex actions out of alleged victims by threatening to disgrace themSuperior Court Judge Stephen A. Marcus dominated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Garcia has pleaded not guilty to heaps of felony counts, including rape of a little.

The judge rejected sentencing enhancements the actions caused great bodily harm, citing a lack of proof, ” the Times stated.

“Today’s decision shows, as we’ve always stated, which the Apostle is naive and his innocence would be judicially demonstrated via the duration of the trial,” a church statement said.

But, the judge refused to dismiss the case completely.

Garcia and 2 co-defendants were both exploitive,”using faith as undetectable handcuffs,” the judge stated, according to the Times.

“They found that the simple fact that these women were members of this church their whole life, along with their households were members of their church,” he explained. “They thought Garcia was the apostle of God, and they needed to comply with his fantasies… Why else could these women participate in sexual actions with Garcia?”

Garcia was detained annually and remains jailed on $90 million bond.

Garcia is currently the religious chief of La Luz del Mundo, that is Spanish for”The Light of The Earth” The Guadalajara, Mexico-based Spartan Christian church has been founded by his grandfather and maintains 5 million followers worldwide.

Also billed were Susana Medina Oaxaca and Alondra Ocampo.

Prosecutors assert that the three committed sexual crimes and produced child pornography between five girls and women who have been church band members. The crimes happened between 2015 and 2018 at Los Angeles County, police said.

Ocampo pleaded guilty this month to 3 counts of touch with a small for a sexual activity as well as a single count of forcible sexual penetration between four alleged victims,” the Times stated.