Judge Joe Brown Threatens to Suit Over Sheryl Lee Ralph Assault Allegations!

Judge Joe Brown is coming out against Sheryl Lee Ralph’s sexual assault claim, despite the fact that she did not name him as her alleged attacker.

Last week, after the Former Elementary star alleged that a “renowned TV judge” touched and kissed her without her consent, she stated that the man in question was not Judge Greg Mathis, leading to internet suspicion that she was referring to Brown.

The next day, Brown responded with a tweet threatening legal action.

Brown, 75, stated, “There are false reports circulating that I abused a certain woman 25 years ago.” “I firmly reject both the charges and the lady’s acquaintance. These rumors began with specified parties and spread. They should cease and desist or consider filing a defamation lawsuit.”

Brown also responded to a subsequent tweet that questioned why Ralph, 66, would lie about such grave claims. “Maybe her husband, the congressman, has an interest in the issue??? (As it pertains to undermining his party’s stranglehold on the region…) “Brown answered with an apparent reference to Ralph’s husband, Pennsylvania state Senator Vincent Hughes.

Ralph, 66, first disclosed the alleged incident, which she claims occurred early in her career, on the March 20 episode of the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast.

Consequently to Ralph, “I was in a pretty public location. I was qualified. My outfit was on. At the time, I was conducting business for the television show I was appearing on. We were connected to the same network.”

She went on, “This man entered the room, grabbed me by the back of my neck, spun me around, and shoved his foul-mouthed tongue down my throat. And everyone in the network was aware of it.”

Ralph claimed the alleged incident occurred during her time appearing on Moesha, which aired on the now-defunct UPN network from 1996 to 2001, and that network administrators discouraged her from filing a police report.

Ralph supplied no other information about the man she claims is responsible.

The courtroom series by Brown Judge Joe Brown aired for fifteen seasons between 1998 and 2013. The judge continues to pursue political ambitions and is currently running for mayor of Memphis in the 2023 election.