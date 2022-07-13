Joycelyn Savage has allegedly Announced her Engagement to R. Kelly.

One of his alleged victims disclosed that R. Kelly is engaged to him in a letter asking for a compassionate punishment for the convicted sex trafficker.

The 26-year-old revealed in the letter obtained by Page Six on June 13 to Judge Ann Donnelly, “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé.

I’m writing this letter in Robert’s defense before his sentence so that I may tell the judge that I’m not the victim that the prosecution has made me out to be.

RELATED POST: Khloe Kardashian Just Made a Hint that She is Reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

One of Kelly’s two live-in lovers, Savage, gushed in the letter about her connection to the 55-year-old singer of “I Believe I Can Fly,” stating they have a “special connection” and “deep love.”

She continued, “Robert is not the monster that the government has characterized him as. “The Robert I am familiar with is incredibly kind, kind, and compassionate. In the end, he has always made sure that I and any other ladies he was with are taken care of.

Even though Savage entered a guilty plea, Kelly was given a 30-year prison term on June 29 for one count of racketeering and eight counts of breaking the Mann Act, which forbids the transportation of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

Savage has consistently defended Kelly in the face of numerous accusations of his predatory conduct and abuse, many of which were exposed in the shocking docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The Atlanta native, who first met Kelly when she was 19 years old, asserted in March 2019 that her parents invented the allegations against the Grammy winner as payback because they “didn’t agree” with a recording agreement they had. Instead, they were motivated by money and scams, she claimed.

RELATED POST: After a Health Scare, Travis Barker was Spotted With his Son Landon.

But by November of that year, rumors circulated that Savage had started bringing her own allegations of assault against Kelly to the for-profit membership website Patreon.

She reportedly said, “It was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal.”

Later, in December 2019, Savage denied being the person behind the account, saying someone had been using her identity.

She hasn’t posted about her engagement to Kelly on her Instagram page, but she isn’t very active there.

Her parents have raised questions about whether the proposal was actually made.

They expressed to TMZ on Monday that they thought it was “odd” that Savage did not testify about the engagement under oath but instead “slipped” it into a letter to the court. They spoke through their counsel.

For Any Kind of Further Information Keep Visting Our Website thenewspocket.com