Journey hottest news: No new journey corridors until finally January 7 in fresh new blow for holidaymakers

With 80% of the local financial state dependent on tourism, the Galapagos Islands have been pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing travel bans.

But hope has been rekindled after cruise company Lindblad Expeditions, launched a reduction fund in partnership with not-for-gain organisation Island Conservation in a bid to rescue the Ecuadorian archipelago, famous for its varied and one of a kind wildlife.

“The people of Galpagos are battling additional than I’ve seen in my 53-calendar year romantic relationship with the Islands,” said Sven Lindblad, the cruise line’s founder and CEO.

“Stimulating the local economy as a result of local community micro-loans has the ability to activate a flourishing system — helping entrepreneurs and tiny company house owners develop new tips to complement sustainable tourism, and meeting the needs of the neighborhood local community long after the pandemic is over.”

The Galapagos Island Reduction Fund hopes to elevate at the very least $500,000, with Mr Lindblad promising to give $3 for each $1 donated.