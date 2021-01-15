Joshua Bassett Drops ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ Amid Olivia Rodrigo Feud Rumors

[ad_1]

Not keeping again! Joshua Bassett unveiled his new music, “Lie, Lie, Lie,” on Thursday, January 14, amid his rumored feud with his High Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence costar Olivia Rodrigo.

Bassett, 20, employed the single to connect with out a man or woman who is “acting all so innocent” as they discuss negatively about him. In the song’s refrain, he sings, “I know what you say about me / I hope that it can make you joyful / You cannot appear to get me off your thoughts (Get me off your thoughts) / Oh, I know you are lying through your tooth / You advised them the lies that you explained to me / I’ve had more than enough of it this time (Experienced enough this time).”

The California indigenous also unveiled an accompanying music movie, in which he was demonstrated driving by itself in a car or truck at one level, in what seems to be a nod to Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” monitor.

Forward of the big release, Bassett opened up about what impressed the track. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ following I located out a close friend experienced been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” the actor wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday. “It usually sucks to listen to that an individual you considered you could have faith in would toss you beneath the bus when it advantages them.”

The Disney star extra, “It transpires to all of us, and I think all you can do is look for out people today that develop you up rather than tear you down.”

Supporters earlier speculated regardless of whether “Lie, Lie, Lie” would be Bassett’s reaction to Rodrigo’s strike, “Drivers License.” Immediately after the 17-12 months-aged actress dropped her emotional pop ballad previously this month, a lot of have theorized regardless of whether she was alluding to her castmate and Sabrina Carpenter — a previous Disney Channel actress who he’s not long ago been joined to.

Rodrigo appeared to reference the 21-12 months-outdated “Sue Me” songstress as she sings, “You’re most likely with that blonde female / Who generally designed me doubt / She’s so a great deal older than me / She’s every little thing I’m insecure about.”

The Bizaardvark alum also seemingly gave a nod to Bassett’s tune, titled “Anyone Else,” that she allegedly motivated. “I just just can’t consider how you could be so alright now that I’m gone / Guess you did not indicate what you wrote in that track about me / ‘Cause you reported eternally, now I travel on your own earlier your avenue,” she sings.

Bassett instructed Euphoria magazine in July 2020 that “Anyone Else” is about “the ‘uh-oh’ moment when you notice you’re it’s possible falling a bit as well challenging for someone and you most likely shouldn’t be.”

Rodrigo, for her aspect, stated that she penned her debut keep track of whilst “literally crying” at residence in her living home. “I was driving all over my neighborhood, essentially listening to truly sad songs and crying in the automobile, and I bought home and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a track about this — crying in the auto,’” she instructed Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of “Drivers License” on Thursday. “So I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I appreciated and it form of occurred that way.”

Bassett and Rodrigo enjoy really like pursuits Ricky and Nini, respectively, on Substantial Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence. The pair ended up rumored to have dated in 2020 immediately after filming the Disney+ show’s debut season.

