Josh Hartnett Resents Hollywood for This “Set-Up-to-Fail Moment”

Twenty decades back, an over-the-top Vanity Fair narrative entirely altered Josh Hartnett‘s perspectives on Hollywood–along with his own livelihood.

The 22-year-old climbing star had landed coveted roles from the Virgin Suicides,” Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, but that 2001 magazine meeting had him shuttering regarding his potential.

Hartnett, today 42 and residing with his spouse Tamsin Egerton at Surrey, England, represented on the second that left him discriminate Hollywood in an interview with The Guardian on Friday, Oct. 23.

“Oh, that was a dreadful bit,” he explained. “Was there actually a quote from me , or was it only everybody talking about how sexy I was? Individuals have a chip on their shoulder after that. They really thought I had been push them. It was a really bizarre moment.”

He had been shocked he was compared to Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts, stating,”That is mad. It turned out to be a set-up-to-fail moment”