Josh Gad recaps that the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy since Olaf

Together with the U.S. Presidential election less than a week off, Americans were invited to get out and vote just like never before, and there’ve been lots of actors who’ve been getting out the word and supplying up fun small incentives for doing this. FROZEN celebrity Josh Gad was especially vocal about the upcoming election posted a movie on Twitter only yesterday claiming when his speech to get the vote surpassed 10,000 retweets (that needed to add the”I Voted” stickers), he’d see the whole STAR WARS franchise at the voice of Olaf, his snow-man personality from FROZEN.

Well, this landmark was quickly attained and Josh Gad is a person of the word. The celebrity posted a movie on Instagram where he recaps that the STAR WARS Prequel Trilogy (together with all the Original Trilogy and also Sequel Trilogy recaps coming afterwards ) as Olaf, finish with a couple of jokes along with meta-commentary. It is the STAR WARS/FROZEN cross-over you did not know you needed!

Josh Gad also recently reprised his part Olaf to get ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN, a short-film which has been released only on Disney+ only a week. The brief tells the story of what occurred to Olaf shortly after he had been made by Elsa and until he met Anna, Kristoff, along with Sven.