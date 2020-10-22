Josh Dallas Spends the Day Filming ‘Manifest’ Season Three in Upstate NY

Josh Dallas is hard at work set of Manifest season !

The 41-year old celebrity bent down to assist a co-star when filming a scene on Wednesday afternoon (October 21) in upstate New York.

A few days earlier, Josh took to Instagram to indicate yet another week of manufacturing Manifest with manufacturer Jeff Rake.

“finishing the 3rd week of filming @nbcmanifest using the guy with all of the replies @reallyjeffrake. Season 3 coming shortly on @nbc!” Josh composed along with all the below pic.

Generation for its newest season of Manifest needed to be postponed to create certain that it was secure for actors and team members to picture amid the creation. Due to the delay, the next three premiere was pushed back into 2021.

35+ movies interior of Josh Dallas on collection of Manifest…