Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd Welcome 2nd Baby With each other, His 4th

Another a person! Kathryn Boyd gave beginning on Xmas Day to her and Josh Brolin’s next youngster collectively.

“Baby Chapel Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our very little Xmas evening angel… Chapel Grace Brolin,” Boyd captioned an Instagram pic of the little one female on Sunday, December 27.

The Midheaven Denim creator, 32, announced in July that she was expecting, debuting her little one bump via Instagram. “The Brolin’s are a growin’ !!” she wrote at the time. “Our little December babe is on the way.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 52, jokingly commented, “Wow. Which is incredible! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

The reveal arrived 19 months right after the Georgia native gave beginning to daughter Westlyn. (The actor also shares Trevor, 32, and Eden, 26, with Alice Adair.)

“Dearest Women and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our very little female Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean),” Brolin captioned his infant’s November 2018 Instagram debut. “Mama Kathryn was stellar throughout this miracle start and Bean is a flawless gem by and by means of. We are blessed to the main and recognize so a great deal the appreciate and help throughout this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, straight and/or indirectly.”

His spouse shared the similar photograph, producing, “Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I like you so a lot by now. Almost nothing compares to this… almost nothing. My coronary heart is thoroughly various permanently. @joshbrolin thanks for this minor lifetime of ours.”

She and the California indigenous tied the knot in 2016 in North Carolina. Right before Westlyn arrived, Brolin exclusively advised Us Weekly that he was “nervous but excited” to welcome his 3rd kid.

“I’ve been a parent for so prolonged, considering that as lengthy as I can remember generally,” the Goonies star explained in June 2018. “I received out of substantial college, two several years later we had a kid. So I do not actually know life with out possessing children.”

Brolin went on to say that he and Boyd have been “spoiling each other,” conveying, “We’re going to take a large amount of own time immediately after this and do a whole lot of individual issues and just invest time germinating and focusing on this newborn. We’re quite, incredibly joyful.”

The Oscar nominee was formerly married to Adair, 54, and Diane Lane.

