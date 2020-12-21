Jose Mourinho will not blame Serge Aurier for ‘mistake’ against Leicester

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho did not blame Serge Aurier for his side’s 2- defeat to Leicester.

urier brainlessly shoved Wesley Fofana over in 1st-50 % damage-time, nevertheless referee Craig Pawson required to check the pitchside observe to give it, with Jamie Vardy converting the resulting penalty.

Leicester climbed higher than Spurs in the desk right after Toby Alderweireld’s next-50 percent possess goal killed the recreation as Mourinho’s gentlemen slumped to a 2nd successive defeat.

Only David Luiz has conceded a lot more Premier League penalties than Aurier considering that he arrived in England in 2017 and Mourinho was noticed in the club’s Amazon documentary telling the proper-back he was afraid of him supplying away location-kicks.

But even with knowing it could come about, Mourinho did not criticise Aurier for earning the foul.

“Is it a issue? Let us target on currently,” he reported when asked about Aurier’s rash tackles.

“Today he designed a blunder but just before his oversight in moment 45 or 46 we had other gamers making blunders in other parts of the pitch. I can’t blame a player for a oversight.

“The penalty was not a thing that was established, it is not a little something that will come in the sequence of a thing fantastic.

“For me, it comes totally unrelated to the context at the time, mainly because at the time it was our most effective period of time of the very first fifty percent.

“We began negative, the to start with probably 20 minutes was a bad performance, some empty spots in phrases of urgent, mindset, recovering the ball.

“I did not like it at all. Through the very first 50 percent, we changed, adapted the positions, primarily in midfield.

“The crew enhanced a lot, we have a period of time of domination, a few of excellent possibilities. And then the penalty, which was out of context of the activity at the instant.”

Leicester appear like they could be a greater wager to obstacle Liverpool than Spurs as they moved up to second put.

West Bromwich Albion âï¸Manchester Town âï¸Arsenal âï¸Leeds United âï¸Sheffield United âï¸Tottenham Hotspur 🆕âï¸ Yet another 𝗵𝘂𝗴𝗲 get on the street for Leicester! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/68JawVNiqb — Leicester Metropolis (@LCFC) December 20, 2020

Wins at Manchester Town, Arsenal and now in north London advise the Foxes will not be a flash in the pan this period, but boss Brendan Rodgers is not obtaining carried away.

“I considered it was an excellent crew overall performance. We had been extremely, quite very good and we deserved to win it,” he mentioned.

“We have had a good deal of seriously superior performances, in terms of the approach of the recreation, Jose is completely amazing on the tactical aspect and we learned from six months back when we were 3- down following 50 % an hour.

“If you glimpse at our players returning, the players have performed great, a European marketing campaign, a lot of accidents, but they have kept the enthusiasm, spirit and quality, so it is a really pleasing opening third of the period but there is a large amount of challenging perform to do.

“The ambition is to proceed increasing. We will not get carried away, there is a whole lot of progress to get spot in our young gamers. We will see, it has been a seriously great start off, I am contented with wherever we are at, knowing there are enhancements to make.”

