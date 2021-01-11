Jose Mourinho on Dele Alli and Gedson Fernandes standing out for Tottenham… and Alfie Devine’s ‘special day’

Both players have been linked with moves away from Spurs this month: Benfica are checking out the likelihood of recalling Gedson early from his 18-month loan at Spurs, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Dele.

Dele exchanged passes with Gedson right before crossing for the to start with of 3 targets by Carlos Vinicius, though Lucas Moura and 16-calendar year-old Alfie Devine also scored for Spurs.

Dele was creating only his fifth get started of the period, though it was Gedson’s second look – but Mourinho stated the midfield pair built the variation on Merseyside.

Questioned his see of Dele’s functionality, Mourinho claimed: “I like pretty significantly. I assume him and Gedson they were two players who ended up accountable from moment 10 until moment 75.

“They were the types that established. They had been the types with mobility, they were being the types that begun that dynamic that established complications for them and objectives for us.

"So I'm truly joyful. Of training course he [Dele] was a minor bit careful, like all of the inventive players, they were a minor bit afraid of the pitch, of some emotional deal with. But pretty satisfied, extremely professional mind-set and a great overall performance."

Devine replaced Moussa Sissoko at 50 %-time to become Spurs’ youngest-at any time player at 16 years and 163 days, and before long became their youngest goalscorer with a high-quality in the vicinity of-article finish.

“He’s a child with superior possible that came to the club only this summer season,” Mourinho explained. “He was blessed ample to have pre-period with us simply because we were brief of players, so he had pre-time with us and performed a few friendlies. Which of course gave him near make contact with with the to start with staff. He is not a stranger, and then performing in the academy, playing in different groups in the academy.

"Coming to us occasionally to prepare so a great system for him. Also some knowledge in the youth teams and in the nationwide group so phase by stage he's likely. He's a kid that mainly is a midfield player but with an intuition to look in ending zones and to score objectives. We like him and of study course for him nowadays is a unique working day."

The 160-position chasm between the clubs was the greatest in the competition’s heritage but Mourinho had promised to respect Marine by fielding a powerful aspect, and he stuck to his term with Dele joined by Toby Alderweireld, Sissoko and Lucas Moura in the XI – and Gareth Bale a second-50 percent substitute.

“I imagine it was weird that we were prepared for every little thing, even on the bench, the bench that we experienced, we were being all set for anything,” Mourinho explained.

“We failed to want to be stunned. We ended up prepared for troubles. We were being ready for totally everything for the reason that we preferred to acquire the game.

“To be 4-, 5- or 6-, for us in truth will not make a difference. The big difference for us is only to always have the activity underneath manage. They hit the bar, indeed, but what could we do to stop it?

"We played often in their 50 percent. They didn't produce any hazard. They experienced that lengthy distance shot that I thought that Joe [Hart] imagined was not even heading close to his aim so was an isolated circumstance. I have to admit that if they score 1- it would provide even much more emotion to the game but it is really Okay."

Mourinho stated he was making ready to facial area Aston Villa in the Leading League on Wednesday, even with uncertainties more than the game pursuing a coronavirus outbreak at the Midlands club.