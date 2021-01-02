Jose Mourinho ‘must be so angry’ with Tottenham trio around Xmas social gathering, says Alan Shearer

Tottenham unveiled a assertion on Saturday before their Premier League match against Leeds United which condemned the three players, with the club “extremely disappointed” by their actions.

The trio ended up pictured at a substantial bash over the festive period of time, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini also in attendance, breaching strict tier four rules.

The photograph was circulated on social media and Spurs have reacted angrily, with all a few players dealing with disciplinary motion.

Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leeds, with Reguilon on the bench, though Lo Celso is out hurt.

Talking on BBC Radio 5 Dwell, former England striker Shearer stated: “Jose Mourinho has been so essential and vocal of how the Leading League managed their situation [game called off against Fulham] which I absolutely disagree with. You have to settle for we are in odd and tricky times – if it has to be referred to as off at whatever time then it has to be referred to as off. Breaking NEWS Tottenham - Leeds Dwell! Latest score, match stream, Premier League objective updates and how to view now

“To then see some of his players breaking the regulations and guidelines, significantly when hundreds of thousands of people are sacrificing so substantially not only in this nation but all around the earth, Mourinho have to be so indignant.”

Relevant

This is not the 1st time Spurs’ gamers have broken lockdown guidelines as there have been numerous incidents through the initially lockdown in the spring.

Mourinho was viewed holding a personalized teaching session with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez ended up seen out running jointly, although Serge Aurier was a repeat offender, owning a haircut and a private coaching session with Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham also reminded Lanzini, who scored a previous-gasp equaliser in opposition to Spurs in October, of his obligations.

A West Ham spokesperson stated: “The club has set the optimum probable specifications with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are dissatisfied to understand of Manuel Lanzini’s steps.

“The subject has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his duties.” Breaking NEWS Tottenham XI vs Leicester Town: Verified team information, predicted lineup and most current injury list