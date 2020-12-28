Jose Mourinho ‘frustrated’ with Tottenham’s deficiency of ambition in Wolves attract

ose Mourinho claimed he was “frustrated” Tottenham sat again and experimented with to secure their lead for so prolonged before they ended up pegged back by Wolves.

Spurs went ahead at Molineux immediately after just 57 seconds by means of Tanguy Ndombele but then sat back.

They led for 85 minutes but could not maintain on after what Mourinho claimed was a deficiency of ambition from his gamers.

Romain Saiss equalised to receive a 1-1 attract for Wolves in the 86th minute as Tottenham missed the probability to go 3rd and dropped extra points right after another unfavorable general performance.

Mourinho said: “I am [frustrated]. A person issue towards Wolves typically would not be a lousy outcome. But scoring a intention in the very first minute and having command of the recreation for the rest of it, and possessing 89 minutes to score extra targets is to truly feel annoyed.

"I do not want to say considerably. I know the way I prepared the crew, I know what I requested from the gamers, I know what I informed them at 50 %-time. I know all that and I do not want to say significantly additional than that. I give some credit to Wolves of system since they set some force on us. Strain that we coped really properly with, controlling the activity extremely perfectly. But we did not have that ambition, that wish to go for a lot more.

“We experienced the recreation under command. We conceded in a set-piece. Our issue was that we scored in the first minutes, we experienced 89 minutes to score extra ambitions and we did not. For me, that was the trouble.