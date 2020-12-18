Jose Mourinho compares selective football stats to ‘badly cooked’ fish

ose Mourinho insists he is not wedded to a single model of engage in and states there is also considerably emphasis on meaningless possession studies, following criticism of his techniques in Tottenham’s midweek defeat to Liverpool.

Spurs experienced just 24 for each cent possession at Anfield but Mourinho claimed “the greatest workforce dropped” following the people were being produced to pay out for a succession of skipped prospects by Roberto Firmino’s stoppage-time winner.

Mourinho’s facet begun the season with a string of expansive performances, including a 6-1 demolition of Manchester United, but the supervisor appeared to shut-up store immediately after the 3-3 attract with West Ham in October, with Spurs because defending deep, ceding possession and aiming to strike their opponents on the split.

The strategy noticed them increase to the leading of the desk via wins in excess of Manchester City and Arsenal but Wednesday’s clash of types prompted discussion amongst admirers and in the media about Mourinho’s methods, amid accusations he is much too negative.

The Portuguese promises he organises his group dependent on their weaknesses and their opponents’ strengths, and says the only meaningful stats are goals and prospects developed.

Similar

“I like anything in soccer,” Mourinho explained forward of Sunday’s go to of Leicester. “I like organised assault, I like football with much more transitions, I like to protect with a substantial block, I like to protect with a low block. It depends on the conditions, it depends on the opponent, it depends on your players. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, h2h, staff news, latest odds, kick-off time

“It depends on your weaknesses, way too.

“You have also to know your own weaknesses and I guarantee you that even the most effective coaches and very best analysts analysing my group and my players, no person is aware of improved than I do our possess weaknesses. That is also a quite important detail.

“You [the media] like the word possession,” he additional. “And you like the stats. Occasionally you say, ‘the stats say participant B experienced 92% of efficiency in his passing.’

“But the stats don’t say that player only built passes of only two metres. And the stats they really don’t say that the participant was a centre-back again who only handed to the other centre-back.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham, Dan Kilpatrick Reports

“And the person that experienced 65% of effectiveness on his pass is the dude that built the guide, is the guy that will make the adept passes, is the male that would make 60 metres passes to change the direction of the engage in.

“So the stats quite a few lots of periods are like an unbelievable piece of meat or fish but terribly cooked. It doesn’t tell me substantially. What it tells me is the variety of plans you rating and the selection of prospects that you make.

“You can have considerably less time the ball but rating a lot more aims than the opponent and develop additional chances, generate superior possibilities but for some reason not to score the ambitions in relation to this. Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, h2h, staff news, latest odds, kick-off time

“This is for me the elementary point: in relation to the way we play or consider to enjoy at times it is our have selection, from time to time our game strategy. Other times, it is the opponent that results in that circumstance.”

Mourinho criticised Jurgen Klopp’s touchline antics right after Wednesday’s match and claimed he is taken care of otherwise to other top administrators in the Premier League.

Similar

And the Spurs manager thinks this therapy extends to the way he is regarded by the media.

Questioned if criticism of Spurs was unfair provided the struggles of the likes of Manchester Metropolis, Chelsea and Arsenal at periods this period, Mourinho replied: “If you compose [that], you do not will need to inquire me [about it].

“If you want to write an short article like you said, your words and phrases not my terms: ‘Man Town are not participating in well, Chelsea are not playing properly, it is not good that individuals criticise you’.

“If you compose that in an report, folks study, you alter the perception and you really do not need to have to check with me that question.

“I believe that your question is showing by now that you never glance at me the same way you appear at other individuals. Due to the fact if you seemed at me the same way you search at many others, you would just publish an short article.” Breaking NEWS Tottenham vs Leicester: Prediction, Tv set channel, are living stream, h2h, staff news, latest odds, kick-off time

Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing equipment disrupts Spurs online video contact

However, the 57-calendar year-old insisted he is not motivated by recognition from outdoors the club.

“I’m not doing the job in the search of any recognition,” he explained.

“OK, 15 decades ago when I arrived [in England] and I was probably a little bit also arrogant for what you have been used to, probably sure, possibly I was. But I’m not.

“I operate for my club, I get the job done for my gamers. I try to give happiness to the people that adore my club in which I work. I am extremely ambitious, that didn’t alter at all. I think you can nevertheless study on my deal with that to lose hurts me the exact same, nothing at all changes.

“But that problem of seeking for some recognition? Which is not for me. I never care.”

This weekend get a £10 free of charge wager with Betfair, when you wager £10 on a Identical Match Multi on the Premier League.