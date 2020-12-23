Jose Mourinho annoyed just after Dele Alli ‘creates problems’ for Spurs in Stoke earn

Dele Alli returned to the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup quarter-ultimate, but supervisor Jose Mourinho was not especially pleased with the midfielder’s general performance.

The England international was producing his very first start out given that 26 November and it came in a 3-1 victory over Stoke Town to book a location in the semi-finals, in which Spurs will consider on Brentford.

It was a scarce probability for Alli to confirm his worth to Mourinho, who has taken him out of to start with team action for a great deal of this time, but it appears to be like he failed to do so.

The 24-calendar year-old gave the ball absent in the construct-up to Stoke equalising early in the second half and was substituted in the 66th moment, just before Ben Davies and Harry Kane targets secured the win.

Mourinho was however bothered by Alli providing the ball absent immediately after the match and felt that he was creating challenges for his facet.

‘A participant in that placement is a participant that has to hyperlink and make and not to create problems for his very own staff,’ said Mourinho.

‘In that problem, an goal counter-attack would most likely finish with a objective, and it finished with a counter-assault guiding our defenders.

‘We were unbalanced due to the fact when you are in possession you have complete-backs out vast and another midfielder in a diverse line and they caught us in a counter-assault and they remodeled the end result of the activity that was fully in our arms, so yes I am upset.’

Gareth Bale beginning the match and opened the scoring, but was substituted at 50 percent-time, changed by Heung-min Son.

Even so, there was no upset from Mourinho listed here, with the Portuguese confirming that it was because of to an personal injury to the Welshman.

‘His choice,’ reported the boss. ‘Something he felt. He advised me straight away when going for walks to the dressing area.’

Spurs satisfy Brentford in the EFL Cup semis, even though Manchester Town and Manchester United clash in a huge derby for a location in the ultimate.

