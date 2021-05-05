Barcelona Transfer News: Jose Gaya from Valencia for Alba Replacement

News from La LIGA as Barcelona preparing for Jose Gaya transfer as a possible backup option in the Left-back position of ageing Jordi Alba.

Barcelona has already lifted its first trophy in more than two years of time. After the Copa win, Barca keeps their challenge on the La Liga title as well, with Atletico and Real Madrid.

Behind big success for Barcelona, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combination has played an essential role in their performance.

And stats prove that Jordi Alba is certainly progressing in the last phase of his career. Barcelona should prepare for a replacement for 30 years old Jordi Alba.

PORTRAIT: Who is Jose Gaya?

Jose Gaya, the 25 years old Spanish left-back has played a crucial role for Valencia since 2014. Gaya graduated from Valencia academy in 2014 and continued playing at Mestalla Stadium since then.

Barcelona eyeing Valencia’s Jose Gaya as Jordi Alba replacement

Gaya has played 258 games for Valencia so far in his career and have scored 6 goals and provided 28 assists. He also took up the Captainship from Dani Parejo.

He is certainly at his peak age, highly capable of mixing experience with athleticism and skills.

Chances of Jose Gaya joining Barcelona

Although Barcelona brought Junior Firpo from Real Betis, things didn’t click well. Valencia has asked for €15 Million to take talks forward. Barcelona has officially placed an offer.

(🌖) Valencia plans on selling Jose Gaya [who has been linked with Barcelona in the last few months] or Carlos Soler this summer. @Belen_Boli #Transfers 🇪🇸🟠 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid has also placed an official offer for Gaya as well.

Although Gaya might see himself as next an experienced left-back. But which team can make the best out of him?