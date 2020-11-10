Jordan Peele’s next horror film lands a July 2022 release

There aren’t many details on Jordan Peele’s follow-up to GET OUT and US, but Universal Pictures have announced that the director’s third outing will be hitting theaters (if they still exist) on July 22, 2022, so mark your calendars! Although we don’t know much about the project, Peele has previously teased that he was planning a film that would aim to top GET OUT and US in the scares department. Bring it on!

Since bursting onto the horror scene with GET OUT, Jordan Peele has seen his star rise considerably; in addition to receiving rave reviews for writing and directing GET OUT and US, Peele has also lent his producing talents to BLACKKKLANSMAN, co-created The Last O.G., developed the revival of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access in addition to serving as host/narrator, and also serves as an executive producer on Amazon Prime’s Hunters and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. That is one busy man. Peele also co-wrote and produced Nia DaCosta’s upcoming CANDYMAN, which was slated to hit theaters earlier this year, but has experienced several delays due to COVID-19. It was also recently announced that Peele will be producing a remake of Wes Craven’s THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS for Universal.

The official synopsis for CANDYMAN:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

CANDYMAN is now slated for an August 27, 2021 release.