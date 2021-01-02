Jonny Evans hopes to celebrate new Leicester offer with victory at Newcastle

Jonny Evans is hopeful Leicester can toast his new agreement and start yet another yr with a few points at Newcastle on Sunday.

he Foxes made a scientific show at St James’ Day on New Year’s Day in 2020 to get 3- and head there all over again for their 1st match of this 12 months.

Evans also signed new conditions with the club on Thursday to continue to be at the King Electrical power Stadium right up until the summertime of 2023 and wishes to celebrate the information with a further Premier League acquire.

He told LCFC Television set: “It’s a sport we’re on the lookout forward to. We performed them essentially on New Year’s Day final year.

“It’s a related time of the year to be actively playing them and with any luck , we can put in a effectiveness like we did previous period. It was a quite superior victory for us.”

Newcastle have yet again struggled for targets this term and netted only 17 occasions in 15 league video games, but have picked up factors towards some of the top teams in the division.

Steve Bruce’s men have held Tottenham and Liverpool to draws and attained notable wins about West Ham and Everton, who are both equally making the most of good campaigns to day.

Northern Ireland worldwide Evans added: “They’re a workforce that like to sit again and check out and make it difficult for teams and try to hit teams on the crack.

“There just one of the dwelling game titles, when Brendan (Rodgers) very first arrived in, they managed to get a final result versus us at King Electric power Stadium and we were being in a position to rectify that the subsequent period.

“We know they are likely to be hard to break down. Steve Bruce will have them genuinely perfectly organised and that will be the problem for us – to test and crack them down and get a aim early on in the activity.”

