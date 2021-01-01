Jonathan Van Ness Married His Most effective Friend In Solution

He just casually dropped the bombshell.

Jonathan Van Ness is married!

The Queer Eye star just casually dropped in the middle of a lengthy Instagram caption on Thursday that he secretly wed his “greatest buddy” Mark Peacock before this year.

Although he did not identify or even tag his clandestine hubby, one particular of the shots in his 2020 summation submit was of what we can only assume was the pleased few on the large (but very quiet) day.

“Thank you universe for making it possible for me to be listed here & thanks to everyone who has supported me,” the superstar hairdresser wrote. “2020 was a year not like any other.”

Immediately after reminiscing about politically campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, and finishing a stand-up tour of Australia and New Zealand, he low-vital exposed: “I obtained married to my very best buddy & have a loving partner to keep on building my existence with….” before continuing on with his list of achievements as if he hadn’t just dropped a bombshell.

His Queer Eye co-stars bust with exhilaration in the comments, and also reduction right after keeping in the exciting news they had been all plainly knowledgeable of.

“Yay!! That was a tricky magic formula to maintain!! appreciate you Mark and Johnny!” wrote Bobby Berk

“Yay! We can last but not least celebrate it publicly!! So pleased for you!!!!!! A single of the most Wonderful couples in the entire world. Adore you & Satisfied New 12 months @jvn,” Karamo Brown added.

“Pleased New Year, Jackaaay! I adore you. Here is hoping up coming calendar year is so considerably superior, and that we can ultimately celebrate your marriage,” Tan France Chimed in, whilst Antoni Porowski jibed: “hold out you acquired a doggy?!?!?!”

London born, US-based mostly Peacock — who describes himself as “Placing the GIN into GINGER” in his Instagram bio — seems to be just as fantastic as holding tricks meanwhile, as JVN does not seem to clearly show up at all on his feed.

Rapid-digging internet sleuths did backtrack and find some hints nevertheless, like this pic posted by Peacock at the 2020 Oscar Ceremony in LA, taken by none other than one particular @JVN.

Congratulations to the pleased few!

