Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores: Where by Are These 90 Working day Fiance Stars Now?

90 Working day Fiance Time 6 alums Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores experienced a bitter divorce immediately after their shorter-lived marriage.

The place are they now? Before long, 1 of them will be returning to the franchise.

Jonathan Rivera is a genuine estate agent dwelling in the modest sized town of Lumberton in North Carolina.

Acquiring not settled down, he loved his one life prior to his physical appearance on Year 6.

At 32, he satisfied 19-yr-previous Fernanda Flores though on holiday vacation at a club in Mexico.

The two hotties had an prompt relationship, and he finished up extending his holiday vacation to commit extra time with her.

Regardless of the eyebrow-boosting age hole, Jonathan and Fernanda experienced some surprising issues in popular.

For instance, Jonathan was at first from Chicago, where Fernanda’s grandfather and aunt each lived.

Months later, Jonathan proposed to Fernanda, and the pair turned engaged.

As we observed on the demonstrate, they moved together to Lumberton, which was a significant adjustment for Fernanda on a number of levels.

There have been authentic uncertainties about no matter if Jonathan could settle down, together with things never ever demonstrated to viewers that advised that he experienced pretty recently been courting.

In Could of 2018, the two formally tied the knot in a Chicago courthouse.

However, that wintertime, items took a change for the worse, which grew to become apparent to lovers when Jonathan and Fernanda used their to start with married vacation period aside.

Weeks later on, Jonathan opened his mouth, declaring that he and Fernanda had been fighting and that she experienced claimed “things you can not get back again.”

Jonathan did, nevertheless, emphasize that what they’d had was true really like — quashing unsubstantiated (and frankly bigoted) statements that she’d only been after a eco-friendly card.

To listen to him convey to it, it sounded like Fernanda was not completely ready for relationship and had maturity challenges. (If you never want to offer with people, age-ideal spouses are normally an solution)

Fernanda spent time with kin listed here in the US immediately after their separation, but made it crystal clear — if not in so many text — that there was extra to the story than Jon was stating.

In March of 2019, soon after fewer than just one calendar year of relationship, they were being officially divorced.

That summertime, Fernanda unveiled a short documentary on YouTube, that includes interviews with eyewitnesses from her unwell-fated relationship.

In the documentary, she accused Jonathan of cheating, and alleged that he verbally and bodily abused her all through their relationship.

Through the divorce, Jonathan declared that he had requested a cancelation of his affidavit of aid.

(This is portion of any visa that permits an American to marry a non-citizen — it is a pledge that they will financially support their wife or husband, who fo program simply cannot legally workk but)

On her possess, Fernanda was before long capable to go after each a modeling occupation and significant-finish waitressing in Chicago.

Fernanda has long gone on to come across achievement as an Instagram influencer to her a lot more than 400,000 followers.

She has also not specified up on her adore everyday living, dating occassionally.

In reality, she publicly dated Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor. Really like Fernanda or not, she plainly likes her adult men with sufficient arms. You have to respect that.

Fernanda is not carried out with her 90 Day Fiance occupation, either.

We can assume to see her early in 2021 on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Working day Diaries.

This spinoff will air on Discovery+ as an authentic collection, documenting her existence in Chicago as she continues her journey as a expert model.

Enthusiasts do not count on to see Jonathan featured on the present, though of training course he may perhaps be outlined.

Jonathan did not choose lengthy at all to move on.

While Fernanda was continue to processing the finish of the relationship, he began publicly dating sports internet marketing agent Janelle Miller in June of 2019.

After 1 12 months of courting, Jonathan took to social media to expose that the two of them became engaged in June of 2020.

On Instagram, he termed it the “most straightforward choice I have ever created.”

Janelle is an age-suitable match, as she and Jonathan are equally 33. They are both of those presently residing in Chicago.

Edit Delete