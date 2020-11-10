Entertainment

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI at Malibu After Crashing Car

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI in Malibu After Crashing Car

Particular

Jonathan Rhys Meyers May be Coping with some Older demons … since he Only got busted for DUI.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… cops got a phone in a solo, small vehicle crash Sunday in Malibu approximately 5:00 PM. We are told if cops showed up in the scene, and they discovered Jonathan demonstrating signs of becoming drunk. It is unclear what resulted in the solo wreck… however cops finally gave Jonathan a field sobriety test, which we are told he murdered.

Jonathan, whom cops state uttered well beyond the legal limit, has been detained for misdemeanor DUI and currently stays behind bars. The celebrity has had a very long history of chemical abuse and contains been to rehabilitation many times.

As we noted, a bit over 2 years back… Jonathan was drinking prior to proceeding in an expletive-laced tirade led in his wife while aboard an American Airlines flight.

We have achieved to Jonathan’s rep for remark, so far back.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment