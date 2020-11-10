Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI at Malibu After Crashing Car

Particular

Jonathan Rhys Meyers May be Coping with some Older demons … since he Only got busted for DUI.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… cops got a phone in a solo, small vehicle crash Sunday in Malibu approximately 5:00 PM. We are told if cops showed up in the scene, and they discovered Jonathan demonstrating signs of becoming drunk. It is unclear what resulted in the solo wreck… however cops finally gave Jonathan a field sobriety test, which we are told he murdered.

Jonathan, whom cops state uttered well beyond the legal limit, has been detained for misdemeanor DUI and currently stays behind bars. The celebrity has had a very long history of chemical abuse and contains been to rehabilitation many times.

As we noted, a bit over 2 years back… Jonathan was drinking prior to proceeding in an expletive-laced tirade led in his wife while aboard an American Airlines flight.

We have achieved to Jonathan’s rep for remark, so far back.