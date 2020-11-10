Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested | ExtraTV.com

On the weekend, actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, respectively 43, has been detained in Malibu, in which he had been charged with DUI.

TMZ reports Meyers failed a field sobriety test after authorities were informed about a solo automobile accident on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Tina Schrader told Us Weekly that they are”unaware of any accidents” after locating Rhys Meyers independently in his vehicle.

Once he had been reserved, bond has been set at $5,000. He had been published on Monday on citation. A court hearing was set for February 25.

Years past, Rhys Meyers’ spouse Mara Lane disclosed he relapsed later she suffered a miscarriage. She composed Instagram,”My husband is a Irishman who struggles depression and alcoholism and drank between tasks to attempt and handle the despair of the information.”

In 2017, Meyers was seen at a airport in Vancouver, where he had been escorted by security later appearing overly drunk for the airport. She addressed the pictures, stating,”I think whomever took photographs of my husband had been marginally from the wrong and has been worried for the wrong reasons but… it is fine. It is fine. Perhaps you have/had a family to feed and need/needed cash? I really don’t understand. We all forgive you.”

Mara attracted focus on Jonathan’s inner allies, stating,”Depression is a true concern from previous abuse in addition to alcoholism that he had been born with. He’s been in a position to turn some other ugliness and harm from his own life in art and can be the most powerful man I know. I don’t know anybody that has been through what he’s been reached his degree of victories. It does appear though that each time we appear to be making this much progress… sometimes it is just like two steps forward, 1 step back”