How Much Money Did Jonathan Hovain Hylton Leave when He Died?

Hovain Hylton was a well-known media figure and a rising hip-hop music manager best known for his talent agency, Hovain Hylton Management.

Death by Cause for Hovain Hylton

Hovain Hylton passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home, according to a statement posted on his official Instagram. Without disclosing the reason for his passing, he also expressed gratitude and requested privacy for his loved ones at this difficult time.

“It is with great sadness that we inform all family members, relatives, and coworkers that Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton passed away on Friday, November 25, while he was at home. He was a cherished and loving father, husband, son, brother, and proud representation of Brooklyn.

Hovain Hylton’s Earnings

The estimated net worth of Hovain Hylton is between $5 million and $10 million. He managed hip-hop artists. Hovain Hylton Management is the business that Hylton founded.

Its Career

Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, and Wiz Khalifa gave their first New York performances thanks to Hovain and Sickamore. Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has worked with a variety of musicians, including Platinum-selling artists like YFN Lucci, Flipp Dinero, and T-Pain as well as New York legends like Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, and Styles P.

Young Lito, a rapper from Brooklyn, and Rob Markman, an accomplished hip-hop musician, and author were two of the clients of Hylton’s newly founded management company, Hovain Hylton Management. He signed deals with Adidas and Avion Tequila in addition to Diddy’s Sean John clothing line.

Rich Hil’s co-manager Hylton was also well-known for managing Troy Ave’s career with great success. A few of the companies for which Ave was successful in negotiating on the rapper’s behalf are Sean John, Adidas, and Avion.

Hovain Hylton’s Marital History

Kimberly Hylton, Hovain Hylton’s wife, and he were a happy couple. According to Kimberly Hylton’s post on 2 January 2021, Hovain and Kimberly Hylton celebrate their anniversary on the second of the month, however, they have actually been wed for ten years.

Their two lovely girls, Brookie, who turned eight on October 8, made Hovain a proud father. Claire is the name of another daughter that Hovain possesses. Additionally, on May 19, 2022, Hovain’s wife uploaded a video of herself using the ramp.

In addition, Kimberly, Hovain’s wife, is a businesswoman who owns a salon and sells hair, according to her Instagram bio. With 2,020 posts, she has 1,961 followers on Instagram.

Summary

