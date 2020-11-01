Jon Jones Posts Video of Chasing Alleged Burglar with Shotgun

Perform Movie Articles Ring

Jon Jones‘ fists are Just as Great a weapon at the Same Time, However If it comes to Somebody Supposedly trying to steal His Own crap at House… nothing gets the job done Just like a 12-Judge!

The UFC celebrity posted safety footage he claims was seized at his residence presumably, in Albuquerque, in which he resides — that reveals what seems to be a guy lugging around his driveway through the night, peering into automobiles… and seeking to make a clean escape.

Test it out… since the alleged thief hears open, making a rush for this. Little does he know that JJ is a professional athlete. Not just that, he had been loaded and locked!

You are able to view Jon give chase using whatever he states is a shotgun that he possesses, and he had been catching up to this dude fairly quickly in the world. Both guys run off cameraand you do not get to find out what happened later… however Jon broke down it in detail at an followup IG caption.

He claims that he ended up tapping the driver-side window with the man’s car together with the muzzle of his own firearm — on us, which means he captured the dude and hauled him up at gunpoint and waited for cops to get there. Jon adds,”Next time you attempt to rob a person, be certain that you’re fast enough to run them out.”

Jon proceeded to state he is smart enough to not gun someone who’s retreating, while also warning young individuals that material possessions are not always worth your life.