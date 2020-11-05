Jon Hamm Gets in Character Filming 'no Unusual Move' at Detroit

Jon Hamm has begun production on his newest film No Unusual Move! )

The 49-year old celebrity looked straight from this ’50s while set of the upcoming HBO Max film led by Steven Soderbergh on Monday day (November 2) at Detroit, Michigan.

between landscapes, Jon has been seen sporting a face mask when conversing with team members.

Also seen on place has been Benicio del Toro, that filmed a scene for the film in the Hotel Gothan.

# & Here 8217;therefore the synopsis for No Unusual Transfer # &: 8220;The movie is defined in 1955 Detroit and facilities on a set of small-time criminals that are hired to steal the things that they believe is an easy document. If their plan goes horribly wrong, their hunt for that hired them and for what ultimate goal — weaves them throughout all echelons of their race-torn, quickly changing town,” based on Deadline.

The movie stars Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and also Julia Fox.