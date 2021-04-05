Joker the 2019 film a brief details!

Joker is an American psychological thriller film. The film is produced and directed by Todd Phillips, and the screenplay was written by Scott Silver and Todd and is based on D.C. Comic characters. Joaquin Phoenix played the role of The Joker and provided an alternative origin story for the character. It was set in 1981. The story follows Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian whose descent into nihilism and insanity inspires a violent counter-cultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City.

Zazie Beetz, Brett Cullen, Bill Camp, Marc Maron, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham they all are seen in supporting role. The film was produced by Warner Bros, Joint Effort, and D.C. Films and distributed by Warner Bros.

More Details About Joker –

In 2016, Todd conceived joker and, throughout 2017, wrote the script with Scott. The two were inspired by 1970s character studies and Martin Scorsese’s films, who was initially attached to the project as a producer. Joaquin Phoenix was cast in July 2018, and the majority of the cast signed on by August. Principal Photography took place in Newark, New York City, and Jersey City from September to December 2018.

In 2018, Hildur Guðnadóttir was hired to compose the film score and started writing the music after reading the script. The music was released on October 2, 2019, by WaterTower Music. The music won many awards like Academy Award, Satelite Award, Saturn Awards, HMNA, Golden Globe Awards.

This film is the 1st film to receive the first live-action theatrical Batman film to receive an R-rating from the Motion Pictures Association. It premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2019, and on October 4, 2019, released in the U.S. The film experienced a polarized critical reception, and Joaquin’s performance, cinematography, and musical score were liked. The film grossed a worldwide total of $1.074 billion.

The film won Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award ceremonies.