After a long wait of 3 years, Araki’s popular manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is returning to the screens with its 6th part “Stone Ocean”. Produced by David Production studio, this part of the manga series will be adapted into the anime for 5th season of the anime series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has found great popularity since it first started airing with Phantom Blood. After that, it ran for 3 more seasons with each one succeeding the previous one. Its last season “Golden Wind” was said to be the best of the lot and Stone Ocean will likely try to surpass it. Let’s talk about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episode 1 spoilers, release date, and time.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episode 1 Spoilers

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episode 1, a prisoner by the name of Jolyne is screaming in her cell. She says that she is regretting her action of masturbating at night. One of the guards saw him and now she is embarrassed.

The Amulet

Jolyne and Hermes receive the order to get transferred to the new prison called Green Dolphin Street Prison. Jolyne meets her lawyer who asks him if she has anything she wants to tell. He gives him an amulet left by her mother. The stone inside the Amulet causes an injury to her fingernail.

Jolyne gets on the bus to get transported along with Hermes. On the bus, she befriends her and asks her if she is bringing any money with her. Hermes tells her that she has to be cunning to survive in the prison. They arrive at the location and Jolyne starts hearing voices of people from far apart.

Deadly Wire

Jolyne starts hearing the voices of guards who are trying to get the money out of Hermes. They beat her up but she still doesn’t take the money out. All of a sudden, a wire starts coming out of Jolyne’s fingernail that she cut earlier. They approach the bus Hermes is in.

The guard tries to beat Hermes with the stick, however, Jolyne’s wire catches the weapon before it could strike Hermes. Guard is unable to see the string. Then she uses the wire to cut an ear of the guard. After stealing the money, it returns to Jolyne. In the bizarre sequence of events, Jolyne realizes her father sent her something bizarre.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episode 1 Watch Online

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episode 1 will be available to watch online on Netflix as its official platform for streaming. Once it releases, you’ll be able to watch it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Here is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episode 1 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, December 1 st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 30 th

India – 8:30 PM, November 30 th

UK – 1:30 PM, November 30 th

Europe (CES) – 2:30 PM, November 30th

About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a series that follows different protagonists for each part. Over the years, it has followed the lineage of the JoJo bloodline and it will continue in the upcoming season. The protagonist this time is a female which is the first instance of this kind in the series.

Jolyne Cujoh is the daughter of Jotaro Cujoh, the protagonist of the 3rd part and 2nd seasons of the series. Jolyne doesn’t have a great relationship with her father as she finds herself in a troubling situation. While this part isn’t as much hailed as other parts, it does have some great characters and moments. Hopefully, David Production will do a stellar job in this.

What lies ahead for Jolyne Cujoh? Let us know your thoughts on the showdown in the comments. For more JoJo updates, make sure to follow us on social media.