Araki’s masterpiece and many people’s favorite anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is all set to make the return to screens and this time with the adaptation of its 6th part in the manga. As far as the anime goes, it is 5th one on the list.

After nearly three years, we will see some JoJo in anime after the events of Golden Wind. The ancestry of the JoJo family will continue and this time Jolyne Cujoh will take it upon herself to continue the legacy of their bloodline. What’s in store for us for part 6? Let’s find out as we discuss JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stoke Ocean Opening Scenes.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Opening Scenes Released

About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a name that is synonymous with both the manga and anime communities all across the globe. Running for over three decades, the manga has already obtained legendary status and it’s still selling like crazy on the shelves.

Meanwhile, the anime has just multiplied the popularity of the series tenfold. When David Production released the first season of the anime, it took the whole community by storm. By the time the second part came out, JoJo had already obtained a cult following.

It is no surprise that JoJo has one of the largest fanbases in any of the media. After all, it is one of the most unique anime/manga series you could come across. And of course, some memes have played a huge role in making what JoJo is today.

In any case, the 6th part of the series is going to bring in a lot of excitement. This is also the first time that Netflix has taken it upon itself to take care of streaming of JoJo season. It will be interesting to see how they progress with it.

We’ve also received a small teaser with the reveal of opening scenes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean. If you don’t want to get spoiled on what’s to come, kindly stop here. Or if you’ve already read the manga or don’t care about spoilers, please continue.

The opening sequence released by Netflix focuses on the beginning of the Stone Ocean part where we see Jolyne stranded in a prison for a crime and subjected to 15 years of prison life. For her crime, she gets transferred to a prison facility called Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Upon a confrontation with a police officer, Jolyne unintentionally uses her new stand which ends up cutting the ear off of the officer. She learns about this newfound ability that came to her after she interacted with the pendant given by her father.

Next, she also learns that her attorney has been deceiving her and wants her to plea bargain for 15 years of prison. Using this new ability, she kills the attorney. This starts the unexpected series of events for Jolyne where she learns some shocking truths. Jotaro, her father also makes an appearance in the series for the third consecutive time as they confront their enemy.

Where to Watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean is available to stream on Netflix. The first 12 episodes of the season are already out and you can watch them by buying a subscription to Netflix. The show is highly binge-watchable and you can finish it in one go.

What are your expectations from the 6th part of JoJo's saga?