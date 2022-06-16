JoJo Siwa Controversy- Jojo Siwa Says She Was Not Invited to The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2022!

Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa is an American dancer, singer, and YouTuber who was born on May 19, 2003. She is well known for her appearances on Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, for two seasons, and for her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Siwa’s YouTube account, “Its JoJo Siwa,” features everyday footage of her life. In 2020, she was named to Time’s annual list of the world’s 100 most important people.

Jojo Siwa, a nine-year-old superstar, grabbed America’s heart by placing fifth on the Dance Moms spinoff series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition when she was just nine years old. Since her days of impressing controversial dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, the 18-year-old has become a household figure, developed a multimillion-dollar enterprise, amassed over 10 million Instagram followers, and has become a global idol for tweens.

Siwa’s breakthrough hit, “Boomerang,” has been seen over 900 million times on YouTube and was certified platinum in 2017. What began as a simple adornment for the effervescent blonde grew into a thriving business when she began selling hair bows (originally created by her mother) at mall retailer Claire’s. According to Fox Business, Siwa has sold over 80 million bows as of February, netting her a large sum of money. The dancer went on to negotiate an overall talent deal with Nickelodeon, launch her own doll line, a clothing line called JoJo’s Closet, and a beverage called JoJo’s Juice, among other things.

With celebrity comes controversy, and the newly-minted LGBTQ+ star – Siwa recently announced herself to be pansexual — is no exception.

Asbestos-Containing Makeup Kit Recalled

The Dance Moms alum’s Claire’s beauty collection was recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration after asbestos was discovered in it. Siwa responded to the backlash on YouTube. According to PEOPLE, she claimed in the video, “Recently it’s been brought to my attention that there has been a problem with one of my items in Claire’s stores, with one of the JoJo beauty products.” “I really want everyone to know that safety is mine and Nickelodeon’s top priority in everything, in every JoJo product, and in anything out there,” she says.

The Scandal of The Blackface

After the release of her music video for the smash song “NONSTOP,” which featured a backup dancer who some accused of wearing blackface, Siwa came under fire. Siwa is dressed as a ring leader in the circus-themed video, while supporting dancers are dressed as various animals, including a tiger and a zebra. One of the dancers is dressed as a monkey and has face paint on his face, which has sparked controversy.

Following the uproar, the singer used Instagram to “put the record straight.” “It’s about children dressing up like circus animals! In my video, no one is dressed in blackface “On June 26, 2020, she issued a detailed statement. “It’s terrible that anyone’s thinking would even consider such a thing. Children dress up as animals, have their faces painted to look like animals, and act out the part. Everything was there: zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, and so on.”

Jojo Siwa Says She Was Not Invited to The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2022

There isn’t any sunshine or rainbows here. Jojo Siwa claims she wasn’t invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2022, and she’s curious as to why. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight,” the 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars graduate said in a video message to followers on Instagram on Saturday, April 9. “And the solution is straightforward: I was not invited.” I’m not sure why this is. But it wasn’t by chance that I was invited.”

The actress, who has a long-standing business history with the network (including a 2022 award nomination), wrote in the caption that she didn’t “want anybody to believe it was my choice not to go… I simply didn’t get an invite:(.” “Somebody tagged me in something – they used my song ‘One Chance,'” she reportedly said on her Instagram Story afterward. My song was chosen, but not my name.”

Siwa hasn’t publicly remarked on why she wasn’t invited to this year’s awards presentation, but she has retweeted a number of tweets from fans who believe she was left off the guest list due to her identity and “new” image.

