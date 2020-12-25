Join the Stella Magazine group on Christmas Day for a reside on the net chat

In this week’s pretty specific challenge of Stella, which is available listed here on the web as properly as in shiny sort with the Sunday Telegraph: we’re honoured to be joined by Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall.

None of you want reminding that Xmas this year will be very distinct, and unfortunately, for lots of men and women, a lonely time as well. In 2019, it was estimated that a lot more than 850,000 older individuals would be expending the festive period on their possess. This was right before Covid-19, so 1 can only picture just how quite a few additional folks will be by itself this yr. We preferred to create an problem that talks directly to those visitors who may well be emotion isolated.

As patron of the charity The Silver Line, the Duchess is properly conscious of how tough this time of yr can be. She has kindly published a letter to all our readers sharing her phrases of convenience – a coronary heart-warming reminder that you are not by itself and that there are several people out there prepared to help.

A substantial thank you to Her Royal Highness for inviting us into Clarence Property (Covid compliant). And eventually, to you, our faithful audience, a very merry Xmas. And one particular very last point…

Have a chat with our Stella staff this Christmas Working day

Regardless of whether you are missing your family this year, are caring for many others, are young, single and lacking get together time, or emotion isolated – or potentially are just eager to extend the Xmas cheer this holiday getaway season – join our lovely Stella group in the opinions area of this article from 10am till 5pm on Christmas Day. Explain to us about what you happen to be up to, how considerably you have eaten, what Xmas Tv set you’ve succumbed to and whether you happen to be celebrating by yourself or with family – we would enjoy to listen to it all! Get in contact with us in the comments section below.